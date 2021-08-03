Canadian Smash pro’s passport and money stolen while trapped in “hellhole” USA

Top Canadian Smash Ultimate pro Michael ‘Riddles’ Kim trip to the United States for a tournament quickly turned into a disaster after travel restrictions trapped him and his passport was stolen.

On August 1, Riddles managed to place fourth overall at The Comeback tournament event in Laurel, Maryland. The event featured top-level Smash talent such as Tweek and Cosmos, so the fourth-place finish wasn’t a bad showing at all for the out-of-towner.

However, while the trip should have been done and over with, the result of Riddles’ health test needed to fly back to Canada kept him stuck in the country for even longer.

Advertisement

Eventually, things went from bad to worse. After going into a Wawas and going back to the car belonging to popular Smash figure Gimr, his bag containing his passport, Nintendo Switch and tournament winnings had been stolen.

I did a covid test yday at 10am and im still waiting on the results which i need to fly back and my flights at 6am. Unfortunate — Riddles (@Riddlesmk) August 2, 2021

“Reviewed the camera/police footage and it was indeed stolen. Stolen,” Kim explained. “Two men went in the car and stole it. Just can’t believe it man.”

Read More: Reliable Smash Ultimate leak reveals final DLC and bonus fighters

Despite his clothes and wallet being safe, Riddles was put in the unfavorable position of having to find a completely new way to get home.

“The fact that I have to stay here for at least a couple more days because of stupid… testing bullsh*t is just too much. Alongside with everything that happened, man just please get me out of this hellhole country already,” the Terry main begged.

Advertisement

Reviewed the camera/police footage and it was indeed stolen. stolen. 2 mans went in the car and stole it. Just cant believe it man — Riddles (@Riddlesmk) August 2, 2021

Luckily, he found an alternative to return, albeit it would be one heck of a journey.

Read More: Former Smash pro Ally speaks out on past sexual misconduct allegations

“I’m able to travel to the Buffalo-Toronto border without a passport since I’m a Canadian citizen,” he revealed the good news. “I will have to stay in this region here for Tuesday and Wednesday but the fact that I just have some sort of comfort leading my way home is so f**king gratifying it’s unreal. Really hope this goes well, man.”

Some good news. I'm able to travel to the buffalo-toronto border without a passport since im a canadian citizen. I will have to take it by car or bus though (probably bus unless someone ik is willing to drive 7 hrs, but i highly doubt it). — Riddles (@Riddlesmk) August 3, 2021

Related News

Sadly, this whole experience has caused Riddles to pull out of Smash Summit. He claimed that even if he still had his passport he wouldn’t want to go anyway, because his travel experience was “f**king sh*t regardless.”

Advertisement

Read More: Big Japanese Smash Ultimate poll reveals who players want as final DLC

Hopefully, the Canadian Smash can make it home safe and can return to the US better and stronger, once traveling isn’t as complicated, of course.

The theft of Riddles’ items comes just one month after fellow Smash pro Fatality had his life savings stolen at a gas station after competing in a tournament.