Banned Smash TO’s “Make Melee Great Again” merch store pulled after backlash

StreamLabs has removed “Make Melee Great Again” merch from banned Smash competitor ItsDaltonAF’s store to raise money for his monthly tournament.

ItsDaltonAF has been involved in the Smash community for awhile, but his political takes have often rubbed others the wrong way. For instance, back in June, he sparked backlash after labeling the Smash community a “radical transgender supremacist group.”

On X, Dalton prides himself as being a “banned esports organizer” and a “decade long Smash competitor.” Despite the ban, Dalton has been hosting a tournament series called Mana Monthly and on October 16, launched a store to raise money for the event’s prize pool.

The merch available included hats with the phrase “Make Melee Great Again” and shirts demanding that banned players such as Nofluxes and DaShizWiz be allowed back. However, the shop was short-lived.

“Make Melee Great Again” merch seemingly pulled by StreamLabs

On October 17, Dalton revealed that the store was taken down and accused StreamLabs of shutting it down without any prior warning.

“Upon further inspection, we came to the conclusion that StreamLabs has shut down our store without ANY kind of notice. Both ‘Make Smash/Melee Great Again’ hats were removed as well as blocking our previous orders with NO automatic refund,” he said.

The TO further took issue with the lack of communication, noting that he wasn’t even told to remove the merch and accused a streamer named ‘Barny’ of getting the store shut down.

In a post responding to fellow banned player ‘NoFluxes,’ Barny wrote she, “used my nepo contacts @ Streamlabs to get your sh***y merch pulled.”

However, it’s not clear if the streamer actually played a role in getting the merch taken down. Dexerto has reached out to StreamLabs for comment.

Dalton says that Mana Monthly will be looking into alternative options to sell merch, but for the time being, the tournament will be without any official merchandise. Meanwhile, the TO is urging anyone who received an order confirmation to cancel.

