Ban Nairo trends after Smash Bros documentary on former Ultimate pro airs

Former Smash Ultimate pro Nairoby ‘Nairo’ Quezada is once again a debated figure within the fighting game community after a new documentary exposing him aired.

Nairo was one of the figures banned by multiple tournaments and even Twitch following the “MeToo” movement which brought to light instances of alleged sexual misconduct involving Smash pros.

In the months that followed, Nairo attempted to clear his name, stating that he was in fact a victim of abuse involving fellow pro Zack ‘CaptainZack’ Lauth. “UnbanNairo” trended on Twitter and 2GGaming even lifted his ban.

Despite this, Twitch kept his account banned, and by proxy, made it so Nairo could not appear at tournaments. Now, a new documentary has framed the original allegations against Nairo in a way that has many rethinking their position.

Ban Nairo documentary airs

YouTuber Technicals has been instrumental in bringing to light new or forgotten information about those allegedly involved in misconduct within the Smash community.

On November 24, fresh off a video in which he cleared up several allegations against Gonzalo ‘ZeRo’ Barrios, he turned his attention to Nairo.

The documentary suggests that Nairo is not as innocent as many believe and Technicals believes he should remain banned from tournaments even if his Twitch channel is restored.

Following its airing, many in the community tweeted “BanNairo” in agreement with the documentary’s message.

Been watching nairo since the beginning of highschool and to this day, but if he cant come out with proof that even remotely shows his innocence #BanNairo thanks to @Technicals_ for opening this back up again. — Vanatica (@vanatica) November 25, 2021

So far, Quezada has yet to respond to the documentary and its findings.