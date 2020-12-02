Logo
Smash

Animal Crossing player’s crazy Smash Ultimate tournament venue goes viral

Published: 2/Dec/2020 23:58

by Michael Gwilliam
Animal Crossing Smash Ultimate venue
Nintendo/timshady11

Share

An Animal Crossing New Horizons player designed a brilliant Smash Ultimate tournament venue in-game, and many fans are absolutely loving it.

The global health crisis really hurt LAN events for Smash Ultimate and other fighting games in 2020. Many venues that thrived off hosting events suffered immensely, and while players have been missing in-person competitions, that didn’t stop one player from recreating a tournament venue within Animal Crossing.

Animal Crossing is chock full of materials and objects that work well to design a fighting game venue, and Redditor ‘timshady11’ made good use of them for their creation.

Anyone who has ever been to a weekly tournament at a bar, restaurant or arcade is familiar with the general layout. You have the front desk for signups and registration, numerous setups for people to compete and a spot designated for streaming high-profile matchups.

Little Mac and Dr Mario
Nintendo
The Smash scene got a bit beaten up.

In this case, timshady11 included all of those things and then some. As you can see in the video, there is a desk area by the entrance with a laptop and Smash Ultimate book to keep track of tournament entrees.

Moving on from there, the venue has all sorts of desks with two chairs, a monitor and a Nintendo Switch. In total, we count six of these non-featured setups, which is a respectable number for a weekly event.

The venue also has numerous arcade cabinets, vending machines, booths, couches, and of course, a stream setup. That section is pretty well-made with cameras, a computer, and three couches in the vicinity for observers.

Made a Smash Tournament Venue in Animal Crossing New Horizons! from smashbros

Users on Reddit were certainty impressed with the creation. “Awesome! The aesthetic is cozy and cool, really like the vibe overall,” one complimented.

“This is amazing! It made me really nostalgic for IRL tournaments tho,” another remarked with a frowny face emoji.

Link hit by Roy
Nintendo
Smash players have been missing LAN events.

If you want to visit the island for yourself, timshady11 revealed it as: DA-3428-2657-9989.

While Smash tournaments have been forced to move online, hopefully, players will get the opportunity to return to their venues in the foreseeable future and duke it out in person once again. Until then, at least there’s always the Animal Crossing island to tide us over.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.