Animal Crossing player’s crazy Smash Ultimate tournament venue goes viral

An Animal Crossing New Horizons player designed a brilliant Smash Ultimate tournament venue in-game, and many fans are absolutely loving it.

The global health crisis really hurt LAN events for Smash Ultimate and other fighting games in 2020. Many venues that thrived off hosting events suffered immensely, and while players have been missing in-person competitions, that didn’t stop one player from recreating a tournament venue within Animal Crossing.

Animal Crossing is chock full of materials and objects that work well to design a fighting game venue, and Redditor ‘timshady11’ made good use of them for their creation.

Anyone who has ever been to a weekly tournament at a bar, restaurant or arcade is familiar with the general layout. You have the front desk for signups and registration, numerous setups for people to compete and a spot designated for streaming high-profile matchups.

In this case, timshady11 included all of those things and then some. As you can see in the video, there is a desk area by the entrance with a laptop and Smash Ultimate book to keep track of tournament entrees.

Moving on from there, the venue has all sorts of desks with two chairs, a monitor and a Nintendo Switch. In total, we count six of these non-featured setups, which is a respectable number for a weekly event.

The venue also has numerous arcade cabinets, vending machines, booths, couches, and of course, a stream setup. That section is pretty well-made with cameras, a computer, and three couches in the vicinity for observers.

Users on Reddit were certainty impressed with the creation. “Awesome! The aesthetic is cozy and cool, really like the vibe overall,” one complimented.

“This is amazing! It made me really nostalgic for IRL tournaments tho,” another remarked with a frowny face emoji.

If you want to visit the island for yourself, timshady11 revealed it as: DA-3428-2657-9989.

While Smash tournaments have been forced to move online, hopefully, players will get the opportunity to return to their venues in the foreseeable future and duke it out in person once again. Until then, at least there’s always the Animal Crossing island to tide us over.