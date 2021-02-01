 Absurd Smash Ultimate "xtreme" meme tournament is actually happening - Dexerto
Absurd Smash Ultimate “xtreme” meme tournament is actually happening

Published: 1/Feb/2021 22:04

by Michael Gwilliam
Viral Smash Ultimate xtreme ruleset tournament
A hilarious meme in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate community is finally being realized in the form of a tournament featuring an outrageous ruleset dubbed “xtreme.”

If you’ve ever been around the Smash Ultimate community, chances are you’ve seen a photo of this ruleset at some point in time. The ridiculous tournament rules are insanely strict to the point where they’re downright restrictive.

For instance, the rules state that taunting is not allowed because “it’s rude and make opponents feel bad.” Additionally, gimping, spiking directional air-dodging, counters and complaining about the rules are not allowed.

Even more strange, certain fighters are outright banned including Pokemon Trainer, Bayoneta (for being too good), Duck Hunt and every single Echo fighter with the reasoning being “they can be confusing to opponents and don’t add anything to the game.”

Smash Xtreme tournament meme
The meme tournament is really happening.

While the rules seem like they were designed by a small child wanting an unfair advantage in their own tournament, the picture quickly spread online and into many communities.

The original ruleset stated the tournament would happen at someone’s house on February 16, 2019, with a “sharp” start time of 8:00 AM. Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing if it even ended up happening, but that isn’t stopping one tournament organizer from putting on the “Xtreme” showcase to crown a King of Smash.

Wumbo, a tournament organizer and commentator who hosts events in the Houston, Texas area has announced an online version of the Xtreme ruleset on February 13, 2021 – with some minor changes.

This was a rule set for someone’s smash tournament…zoom in to see bullshit from SmashBrosUltimate

For one, the 8:00 AM start time has been changed to 2:00 PM CST and while no pizza or soda will be provided, the entry fee is now free for everyone. The winner, however, will still be getting pizza delivered, so there’s that!

Speaking with Dexerto, Wumbo explained that he had seen the meme of the ruleset posted a long time ago and thought it was funny.

“Now that I’m a larger tournament organizer, I like to run some off the wall events,” he added, mentioning how he had run games featuring just Legend of Zelda fighters and other weird stipulations.

Pokemon trainer in smash
Sorry Pokemon Trainer mains, your character is banned.

As for whether he thinks the creator of the original ruleset was serious, he seems unsure. “It’s really hard to tell. It seems so personal that I wanna say it was. But someone young, you know?”

In any case, this tournament could be one of the most insane events in Smash history. Considering it’s free to enter, players may want to check it out or watch the stream for all the action and potential disqualifications.

Apex Legends

Unreleased Apex Legends weapon spotted in Season 8 dev stream

Published: 1/Feb/2021 21:56

by Tanner Pierce
During the Apex Legends Season 8 dev livestream, what appears to be a brand new weapon can be seen for a brief moment in the background, prompting speculation that this could be a future gun in the game.

While this trend has certainly slowed down over the past year, Respawn do like to introduce new weapons at the start of seasons, like the 30-30 Repeater rifle for Season 8. However, we may have gotten a sneak peek at another gun the devs have lined up for a future release.

From the brief moment when it’s visible in the dev stream, the unreleased weapon is shown to have a bullpup design, which means the action and the magazine are located behind the trigger. It seems to be incredibly bulky but it’s hard to tell considering how short it appears on screen.

The new weapon doesn’t look like anything in the game currently, with a big, bulky, bullpup design.

Not surprisingly, the devs never show the gun in action, mention it, or even draw attention to it in any way, so there’s really nothing to tell about the weapon itself.

Given its size, it is most likely some sort of an assault rifle, which would make sense considering there’s only been one AR added post-launch – the Havoc, right before Season 1, all the way back in February of 2019.

If this does end up being a teaser for some future weapon, it wouldn’t be the first time Respawn have engaged in such tactics. The aforementioned 30-30 Repeater was actually first spotted in the Season 6 dev stream, so two seasons prior to it being released, which means this mysterious new one might not be unveiled until Season 10, or even beyond that.

Or the devs could be just sending everyone on a wild goose change, not like they haven’t before… right? (ahem, Forge anyone?)

Here’s hoping we learn more about the weapon soon, however, as fans will surely be eager to get their hands on it after their done with the Repeater.