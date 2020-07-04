4 first party Nintendo characters we want in Smash Ultimate

With ARMS' Min Min being the latest first-party character to become Smash Ultimate DLC , the internet is ablaze with who could be next on the docket to become a playable fighter.

Most of Smash Ultimate's DLC representation thus far as been in the form of third-parties, and while nothing is as exciting as seeing a character from a non-Nintendo game join the battle, that doesn't mean there aren't still first-parties who should get the call.

The company's library is expansive and has many different genres to choose from. And while some franchises may have too many fighters (cough Fire Emblem), there's some who could use a bit more representation.

Without further ado, here is our list for four first-party fighters we want to see added in Smash Ultimate.

Majora – The Legend of Zelda

It's crazy to think that The Legend of Zelda only has six playable fighters in the form of Shiek, Zelda, Ganondorf, and the three Links – basically only three people. While Majora's Mask may have only been a key factor in its title game, it has made references in several Zelda games sense as an Easter egg.

As for appearance, it may be best to go with the Skull Kid version as it would make more sense than just having a mask floating around like something out of Goosebumps.

It's about time the Zelda series got a little bit more love from Nintendo, and Majora could be an excellent addition.

James McCloud – F-Zero/Star Fox

We heard you like crossovers, so we put a crossover in your crossover. This one is a bit strange, but could manage to get double the representation. James McCloud is a playable character in F-Zero and the name of Fox's father in the Star Fox series.

While the two aren't exactly the same, with the F-Zero version being human, they both look strikingly similar right up to the shades.

The best way to handle this character could be to make his moveset a mix of Fox and Captain Falcon and include both the animal and human forms as alternate costumes.

Waluigi – Super Mario

Out of all the first-party characters, Waluigi is probably the most-requested. While Wario has been a Smash fighter since Brawl, Waluigi has been on the sidelines waiting for his time to shine.

Attacks could really range from anything to tennis rackets to poison mushrooms – it's really the sky's the limit as far as what can be done with the character.

With Waluigi's inclusion, all of the main Mario type characters will finally have been added to Smash, and we can enjoy some good team battles with all four of them.

The Power Glove – NES Accessories

This is going to be the wildest suggestion yet. We have Master Hand, although not as a playable character. And we had ROB as a fighter. Why not just go all the way and turn the hand into the Power Glove?

The Glove is a bit of an infamous accessory used as an alternative to an NES controller, though it really didn't work out so well. Perhaps its most iconic moment came in the form of the 1989 film 'The Wizard' where the movie's antagonist Lucas proclaims he “loves the Power Glove” and “it's so bad.”

Hey, if ROB can be his own fighter, what's stopping the Glove? Nintendo, that's what. Make it happen.