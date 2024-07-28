Find out where the Beso Rapido motel is in The Sims 4 Lovestruck to do the Wealthy Weirdo quest and unlock more romance options.

The Sims 4 Lovestruck is brimming with new locations for your Sims to visit and go on dates within the scenic world of Ciudad Enamorada. While these places can be easily accessed by clicking on the lot icon on the map, there’s one location that may be tricky to find: the Beso Rapido motel.

At some point in the game, you may receive a call inviting you to meet a “Wealthy Weirdo” at the Beso Rapido motel. This is just one of the many quests you can choose to do in the game which will give you rewards.

If you’re struggling to find this location, here’s how to find the Beso Rapido motel in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.

The Sims 4 Beso Rapido Motel Location

ea The Beso Rapido motel can be found in the Vista Hermosa neighborhood in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.

The Beso Rapido motel is across the Laguna Del Abrazo lounge in the Vista Hermosa neighborhood of Ciudad Enamorada.

Unlike most lots in The Sims 4, however, you can’t visit this place simply by clicking on it on the map. The only way you can travel here is by clicking any lot in the Vista Hermosa neighborhood and then walking to the motel on foot.

With bright blue paint and yellow outlined windows, this building is generally hard to miss if you’re in this area. Once there, you can continue the quest by clicking the building and selecting the Meet Wealthy Weirdo option.

Your Sims will go inside the building, and they’ll return with a Playful Moodlet and new items in their inventory, including Ruby, Diamond, Sapphire, and Axolotls.

Things to do in Beso Rapido Motel in The Sims 4

Meeting the Wealthy Weirdo isn’t the only thing you can do in this motel. Fitting to the expansion pack’s theme, the building offers romantic options for your Sim and their partner. Here’s a list of them and how much they cost:

Rent a room to sleep – 20 Simoleons

Rent a room to WooHoo with another Sim – 40 Simoleons

Rent a room to try for baby with another Sim – 40 Simoleons

WooHoo with another Sim during a date – 40 Simoleons

That sums up where to find the Beso Rapido motel in The Sims 4 Lovestruck. While you’re here, check out some of the new features and CAS and build items in the pack so you can prepare your Sim for a wonderful date with their partner.