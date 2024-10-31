Where to find Edith in The Sims 4 Life and Death Expansion Pack

Sims with the Ghost Historian aspiration will be tasked to interact with Edith in The Sims 4 Life & Death Expansion Pack. Here’s where you can find her and how to communicate with her.

The Sims 4’s Life & Death Expansion Pack isn’t just about hosting funerals. You can also unpack various spooky things, like exploring the Crypt and befriending ghosts – all of which align with the newly added Ghost Historian aspiration.

At some point during the process of completing this aspiration, you’ll be tasked to make contact with Edith. This ghost Sim can be pretty tricky to find on the map if you don’t know where to look.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s a guide on how you can find Edith and make contact with her to complete your aspiration task and get a nice buff.

Where is Edith in The Sims 4 Life & Death Expansion Pack?

ea / dexerto Head to this well in the Crow’s Crossing neighborhood to find Edith.

Edith can be found roaming around a well in the Crow’s Crossing neighborhood. To get to the well, have your Sim travel to the cemetery of this neighborhood in the Ravenwood map.

Article continues after ad

From the cemetery’s entrance gate, move your camera behind your Sim and keep going forward until you stumble upon a bridge. From here, keep scrolling until you find a well with bright green lights brimming from the inside of it.

Article continues after ad

Once you’re able to locate the well, you should be able to spot Edith haunting this place. Though if you don’t manage to see her, you can try coming back again to this area at night.

ea / dexerto Doesn’t matter who you are, tread carefully when it comes to talking to Edith.

Finding Edith is only half the battle, as she can be really tricky to talk to. First of all, unlike most ghosts, she’s not very friendly.

Luckily, the well she’s at is pretty useful to prepare you to face her. Before you attempt to communicate with her, you should have your Sim wish for the courage to face Edith at the well.

Article continues after ad

Doing this will give you the “Courage of Edith” reward trait, making them more successful when interacting with her. It also only costs 1 Simoleon and unlocks the Unnerving Stare interaction for your Sim, so there’s really no harm in doing so.

Article continues after ad

Once that’s done, you can try to initiate a conversation by clicking Edith. Sometimes, she may let out a really creepy scream, but if you’re lucky, this should be a smooth process. Your aspiration task will be completed once you successfully initiate a conversation with her.

Article continues after ad

How to get the Mark of Edith buff

Another thing you can do with her is ask for a “Mark of Edith” buff. What this does is grant any wish on the well come true for the next two in-game hours.

ea / dexerto Edith has a really useful buff that makes your wish come true.

For this, you’ll need more patience as the requirement to ask this is to be friends with her. In my playthrough, I found it easier to build a connection with her by simply just choosing the option to try to chat multiple times. Edith didn’t seem to like it when my Sim tried to cheer her up or ask about the well.

Article continues after ad

Befriending her can take a while, but the buff is worth it because you can wish for these things from the well:

Article continues after ad

A long life

Untold riches

Skill gains

Removal of otherworldly curse

Career success

Easier to manage needs

Luck in love

Now that you know where to find Edith in The Sims 4 Life & Death pack, check out how you play as a ghost and the best mods available to make things even more interesting in your playthrough.