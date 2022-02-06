Twitch streamer spends weeks recreating Encanto’s Casita in The Sims 4

After weeks of preparation, editing, and intricate placements, Twitch streamer ‘jeyjeybink’ completed her insane The Sims 4 recreation of Encanto’s Casita.

Walt Disney Pictures’ latest movie is another runaway success from the studio. Just like past Disney projects, it spawned tributes and fan-creations featuring everything from cosplays to covers of Encanto’s hit soundtrack.

But jeyjeybink had other ideas, as the popular Sims streamer put in the hours to build her very own Casita with detailed rooms and designs that correspond to the movie.

We did it!! we finished the #Encanto #casita build in stream! its on my gallery: jeyjeybink select the 'includes CC' in the gallery there's no mods but for some reason it says there is! this took me WEEKS to make i'm exhausted haha! enjoy! @TheSims #ShowUsYourBuilds pic.twitter.com/pv8VKZvqC1 — Jeyjeybink (@jeyjeybink) January 25, 2022

“Guys, have we done it?” she said in disbelief, realizing there wasn’t much left to add to her build. “Have we freaking done the Encanto, cause I think we have.”

Though there isn’t a Sims pack for magical tiles, the streamer made due to remake the family Madrigal’s rooms that are every bit as colorful (and flowery) as the movie’s version.

They said it took a fair amount of weeks to put everything together and even did some finagling with the Sims decorations to get some of the elements just right.

The recreation is an accomplishment that any player can try out for themselves by downloading it from the Gallery.

To download Encanto’s Casita in The Sims 4:

Open Gallery

Search by ‘EA Account ID’

Search jeyjeybink

Navigate to the Advanced option and tick ‘Include Custom Content’

Download jeyjeybink’s “Encanto Casita!” build

Casita really came alive, to borrow a phrase, when the cast of Encanto was downloaded and migrated over to inhabit the halls of the house.

Admittedly, jeyjeybink said her Casita wasn’t completely refined, given there were a couple of snags that prevented Sims from exploring different places. But she invited fellow players to have a tinker and make their improvements to the build.