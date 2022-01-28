TikTok removes The Sims 4 video of grilled cheese for “nudity”

YouTuber lilsimsie says TikTok took down her video of a Sims 4 character making a grilled cheese with the first-person camera enabled for “nudity and sexual activity.”

Lilsimsie is a YouTuber and content creator who makes videos all about The Sims, with almost 1.5 million subs on YouTube.

While she has tons of The Sims TikToks on her page, one of her more recent videos violated the app’s guidelines for “sexual activity,” and was promptly taken down.

Now, she’s claiming the video in question was more innocent than TikTok first thought.

Lilsimsie has over 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Grilled cheese TikTok taken down

On January 27, lilsimsie said that TikTok had taken her most recent video on the platform.

Advertisement

The YouTuber pointed out, however, that the video had no suggestive content whatsoever, and was just a Sim making a grilled cheese using the games’ first-person mode.

tiktok removed a video of me showing how the first person camera works in the sims because of NUDITY AND SEXUAL ACTIVITY but my sim was just making grilled cheese 🙁 — Kayla (@lilsimsie) January 27, 2022

The TikTok seems to have been put back up, and has since garnered over 500k viewers. The video serves as a guide for how players can activate the games’ lesser known first-person mode.

What began as an innocent guide for The Sims 4 turned into a fiasco about the nudity and sexual activity guidelines on TikTok.

Thankfully for lilsimsie, her guide is back up and serves as one of her most popular videos to date.