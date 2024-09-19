The Sims 4 Reaper’s Rewards event: Dates, rewards & how to play

Find out everything you need to know to participate in The Sims 4’s limited-time Reaper’s Rewards event to get various in-game freebies.

EA has just dropped a lot of news regarding the future of The Sims franchise. While a sequel isn’t going to happen due to shifting priorities, players will have the chance to earn various rewards in The Sims 4 through an all-new limited-time event called Reaper’s Rewards.

This isn’t the first time that the game will be getting an event. Previously, players could also unlock new CAS and build items for free from the Happy at Home Login event just by logging in.

The way the Reaper’s Rewards event works is a bit different, though, which can be confusing. Read on everything you need to know about the Reaper’s Rewards event in The Sims 4, including how to play and all the rewards you can unlock.

The Reaper’s Rewards event in The Sims 4 will run from September 24 until October 12, 2024. During this period, players will be able to do two quests each week involving assisting the Grim Reaper.

Every time you complete a quest, you’ll be rewarded with Event Points, which can be used to claim various base game rewards for free.

The Sims 4 Reaper’s Rewards event: How to play

ea Complete missions to earn rewards during the Reaper’s Rewards event in The Sims 4.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to participate in this event:

Log in to your EA account and launch The Sims 4. Enter Live Mode with a new or existing Household. A pop-up detailing the first pair of Quests will show up. Complete the quests to earn Event Points. Once you have enough Event Points, click the Event Icon to access the Event Screen. Claim your rewards. (You must be in Live Mode or Main Menu to do so)

After you’ve claimed your rewards, you’ll be able to find them in Build Mode, CAS, or your Sim’s inventory, depending on what type of item it is.

These can be tricky to spot if you have a ton of expansion packs installed, but you can always resort to using the Event Rewards filter under the Special Category to find them quickly.

All rewards from The Sims 4 Reaper’s Rewards event

ea All rewards that you can unlock in The Sims 4 Reaper’s Rewards event.

One of the rewards you can unlock from this event is a new Scare Seeker Lot Challenge, which will lead your Sims to get excited instead of scared while they’re on the lot.

Aside from this, there are also plenty of cosmetics and build items, all of which can be earned for free. Below is a list of them:

Week 1

The Grimophone

Earrings of Imminent Demise

Scare Seeker Lot Challenge

Week 2

Trad Goth Jeans

The Green Lady’s Lost Tome

Week 3

Trad Goth Buckled Boots

Grim’s Cruiser Bicycle

Week 4

Life & Death Tattoo

Portrait of Lady Mimsy Alcron Shallot in the Garden

Week 5

Trad Goth Button-Up

Spectral Spritzer drink

Week 6

Prowling Peepers eyes

Casket of Quiet Repose.

That sums up everything you need to know about the Reaper’s Rewards event in The Sims 4.

If you’re worried that you might miss out or start late, EA has confirmed that you’ll still have access to the previous week’s quests as long as the event is still on-going.

All the rewards you’ve claimed will also be stored on your EA account, so you’ll get to keep them permanently so long as you have access to your login details.