The Sims 4 Pastel Pop & Everyday Clutter Kits review: Are they worth it?

The latest Kits to arrive in The Sims 4 — the Pastel Pop and Everyday Clutter Kits — are here to add some vibrancy and a more lived-in feel to your Sim’s spaces, but are they worth it?

With the Build/Buy mode-focused Pastel Pop and Everyday Clutter Kits in The Sims 4, Simmers can add plenty of, you guessed it, pastel-colored items and clutter to their Sim’s abodes.

Released on November 10, 2022, not long after the Base Game went free to play, the Pastel Pop Kit was created in collaboration with well-known content creator for The Sims 4, Plumbella. Featuring a multitude of patterns and swatches to create something that clashes so badly that it actually ends up working, these retro-inspired items are incredibly fun to decorate with.

At the other end of the scale, the Everyday Clutter Kit adds decorative items like mugs, glasses, and even a pair of mounted (and very expensive-looking) Aural Ambrosial Headphones to turn your Sim’s home from looking like a perfectly-curated showroom to something more undone and relaxed.

The Sims 4 Pastel Pop & Everyday Clutter Kits – Key details

Price: $4.99 / £4.99 each

Maxis Release date: November 10, 2022

November 10, 2022 Platforms: PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox

EA / Maxis The Pastel Pop Kit has plenty of swatches to create something as cohesive or as clashing as you like.

Pastel Pop & Everyday Clutter: A Minimalist’s Nightmare

As someone who loves placing rugs and furniture ever so slightly off-center to make a home feel more realistic or dare I say, ‘lived-in’ again, I was initially more drawn to the Everyday Clutter Kit and its decorative items out of the two. There’s plenty here that can be used to express your Sim’s personal style, hobbies, and personality.

But after utilizing the Pastel Pop Kit to give one of my Sim’s bedrooms a heavily clashing, every-pastel-you-could-think-of makeover, both Kits are two that I’m really happy to have in my collection.

If you’re a fan of modern, luxurious, and scarcely decorated minimalism, though, these Kits will likely have a little less to offer you on the whole. The Pastel Pop Kit includes items like the heart-shaped Poppy Pocket Bed, the Luv Heart Wall Mirror, and the Lamp Finds A Way salt lamp that likely everyone has (or knows someone who has) owned at some point or other. There’s even a shag carpet that features more muted swatches, perfect for any 70s-inspired rooms you might want to create, and a Cute Cookie Rug that features different cookie styles — because of course there is!

It’s a great little pack that includes some brilliant items in it if you’re looking for whimsical, brightly-colored items to brighten up a space with. If you’ve got the High School Years Expansion Pack, all of these items would be perfect for a Teen sim’s bedroom. What’s more, the items are quite universal despite their pastel color scheme — meaning that they’ll work nicely with other packs you may already own, as shown in the images in this review.

EA / Maxis Both the Everyday Clutter & Pastel Pop Kits go hand in hand to allow you to decorate a cluttered, retro-themed room.

Clutter, and clutter, and clutter, oh my!

Next up is the Everyday Clutter Kit, a great little pack that adds plenty of decorative items which builders will absolutely use on a regular basis. These pieces are perfect for storytelling: does your Sim constantly forget things and need to keep a memo pad nearby to scribble things down on? The Write It Down Memo Pad can help to convey just that. If your Sim’s a little bit of a hoarder, the Procrastinator’s Box of Stuff or The Pro-Tector items can help add some visual chaos to their homes.

EA / Maxis

The one gripe that I have with these items is that at the end of the day — they’re decorative. I’d have loved for my Sims to be able to pick up the Aural Ambrosial Headphones and listen to music with them, or to be able to utilize the Shine On Shine Off makeup mirror to apply makeup without needing to head back into CAS.

The Verdict – 4/5

As far as Kits go for The Sims 4, both the Pastel Pop & Everyday Clutter Kits have some great pieces that will undoubtedly become a staple in decorating my Sims’ homes going forward. From a phone and set of keys that can be placed down on surfaces to workout gear decorations for your more active Sims, and sickly-sweet pastel-colored furniture perfect for a Teen bedroom, these Build/Buy-focused Kits are well worth picking up if you’re someone who enjoys decorating.

Reviewed on PC.