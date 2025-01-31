The Sims 4 needs these iconic features from Sims 1 to spice things up

The Sims 4 have truly come a long way, but it’s still missing some of these exciting features from the first game that can help make it feel more alive.

Unlike all the other Sims games, to me, The Sims 1 has always felt like the odd one out. I’m somewhat convinced it’s the way the whole aesthetics look, with the default angle, which makes me feel like I’m watching some kind of virtual reality show.

While I still can’t entirely shake off that weird liminal space-like feeling after revising the game, I realized I was having so much fun as soon as I rediscovered all the features again. Unfortunately, though, some of them have yet to return in The Sims 4.

There are just so many quirks that make the game exciting, even if the graphics look outdated – and I think the latest installment could benefit from them to really spice things up in the long run.

Zodiac signs

ea / dexerto The astrology feature in Create A Sim can lead to some interesting results.

The Sims 1’s Create A Sim is, of course, not as fancy as the latest game. However, the astrology feature made it really fun to experiment with different traits.

For example, if the Sim has a lot of points toward Neat, Active, and Nice, they most likely end up being Cancer. A similar thing goes with the other signs as well with varying trait points. The thing is, though, these aren’t just solely for visual purposes but also affect your Sim’s gameplay.

Sims with similar signs are more likely to get along with each other, while those who aren’t may take a longer time to build friendship, giving it a nice and interesting touch when it comes to the social aspect.

While The Sims 4’s Lovestruck has a similar mechanic with attraction, having this added could give some more challenge.

Sim bio

ea / dexerto The biography feature lets you write your Sim’s backstory.

For a lot of people, a part of what makes playing Sims so fun is making up stories regarding their characters. While you can just note this down somewhere else, The Sims 1 makes it so convenient by having a Bio feature in Create A Sim.

With this, you can write whatever bits you want for your individual Sim. Maybe they’re involved in some family drama or have a tragic past, or you simply want to use the feature as a reminder regarding how to play that Sim.

Regardless, it’s such a nice addition that can make your Sim feel more unique and not just another addition to the town.

Ominous prank calls

ea / dexerto Who will come soon? I need answers.

Prank calls do exist in The Sims 4, but so far, nothing has topped the ones from the classic game. You could be having a chill afternoon in one moment and then get an anxiety-inducing call a second later.

Yes, they’re creepy, but at the same time, they do give the game some more life to it. Some of the ones you’d likely find in the first game are:

The end is near. Make preparations.

You have been chosen. They will come soon.

We’re fixing your phone line. Don’t pick up the phone the next time it rings.

Luckily, nothing weird happened (so far). While they no doubt make me feel like I have to keep my eyes peeled at all times, I wish this kind of surprise aspect isn’t something The Sims 4 would shy away from.

Zombies

ea No need for Sims to use a Seance Table anymore if the dead is physically in their lot.

Whether that’s a vampire, werewolf, mermaid, alien, Plant Sim, and so on – The Sims 4 has so far managed to bring back a lot of the occult Sims for players to play as.

While these are welcome additions to the game, it’s still missing out on one amusing ‘life state,’ which is zombies. First introduced in Livin Large, zombies are dead Sims that have been brought back by the Grim Reaper – if someone manages to plead against him.

The tradeoff is that they lose all their personality points and have green skin, though they’re able to keep their skill points. Having this as a playable Sim in the latest installment could be game-changing, especially since there are a lot of supernatural-related packs to mix things up.

Burglar

ea / dexerto A closer look at the burglar from the official Sims 1 key art.

The burglar is no doubt one of the most iconic NPCs out there in the franchise. He sneaks into your home, puts your TV in a bag, and then flees before you can do anything.

Though what makes him truly memorable is how there’s always frightening music that comes up whenever he shows up in your lot – at least, that’s the case with the Sims 1. He did appear in the second and third games, though as of now, not yet in The Sims 4.

Some players may not be a fan of this being added, but they could make it an option to toggle his spawn just for players to re-relieve their nostalgia occasionally. Additionally, it would make so much sense thanks to the Get to Work DLC, which has a detective career.