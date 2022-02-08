The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories Game Pack: Release date, new world, trailer & screenshots

The Sims 4’s next Game Pack, My Wedding Stories, has just been revealed along with a brand new world, so here’s everything we know for The Sims team’s new wedding-themed pack, complete with trailer, release date, features, and screenshots.

The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories aims to take your Sims’ love stories to the next level, with a brand new world and the ability to plan all of the minor details of their special day.

Whether you want to ensure your Sim has the wedding of the century in the game, or if you’re looking to cause a little drama in their lives, The Sims 4 Wedding Stories has lots of new features to enjoy.

The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories release date and price

As with other expansions, the My Wedding Stories Game Pack will cost $19.99 / £17.99, and will release on PC, Mac, and consoles on February 17, 2022.

The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories new world & screenshots

In My Wedding Stories, Simmers can whisk their Sims off to the idyllic new world of Tartosa. In the trailer, we got a few exciting previews of this location alongside lots of new Build/Buy and CAS items. Check out some of the screenshots below:

The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories new features

According to the official description and blog posts released by EA, the My Wedding Stories Game Pack will include:

A new world: Tartosa.

Elope at City Hall.

New rings.

Pre-wedding parties: Engagement Party, Bach Parties, Rehearsal Dinner.

Toasts, speeches, and the ability to choose a Sim of Honor.

Establish your Sim couple’s likes and dislikes for the wedding.

The ability to set a date and choose a location.

A wedding attire boutique to try to find the perfect wedding clothes.

A flower cart.

A patisserie shop to find the perfect cake.

Different types of ceremonies.

A flower pal and ring bearer.

Wedding reception, where you can toss a bouquet, cut the cake, and share a slow dance.

Vow renewals.

The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories trailer

The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories livestream

On February 11, 2022, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM EST / 6 PM BST, players will also be able to tune in to a live stream over on their official Twitch channel featuring the Sim Guru dev team as they explore the upcoming pack. Don’t forget to set a reminder!

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about The Sims 4’s newest Game Pack, My Wedding Stories!

