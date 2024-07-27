The Sims 4 Lovestruck: Romance Consultant career guide

The Sims 4 Lovestruck: Romance Consultant career guideea
Here’s everything you need to know about the Romance Consultant career in The Sims 4, including its requirements and rewards.
There are plenty of jobs in The Sims 4 that your Sims can pursue – but with the new Lovestruck expansion pack, they can now play Cupid while earning Simoleons and unlocking career-specific objects.
As a Romance Consultant, your Sim essentially becomes the expert in dating. Through leveling up Romance skills and doing tasks, they’ll be able to guide others struggling with loneliness to find their true love.
And if being hilariously annoying or nosey sounds better, you’re always welcome to give others unsolicited romance advice. Read on to find out how to advance the Romance Consultant career in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.
The Sims 4 Lovestruck Romance Consultant Promotion Requirements
When pursuing the Romance Consultant career, the main skill you’ll need to level up and earn a promotion is the Romance skill level. Other requirements include reading a Romance novel and leveling up your Charisma and Logic skills, among others.
On top of leveling up your skills, ideally, you’ll also want your Sim to finish their career-specific daily tasks to get a boost in promotion. Doing so will allow them to reach the next level of their career, giving them more benefits.
Below is a complete list of all the levels in the Romance Consultant career and the promotion requirements for each:
|Romance Consultant Career Level
|Promotion Requirements
|Wages
|1. Romance Newbie
|Share Love Insights
|20 Simoleons/hour
|2. Passion Assistant
|– Read a Romance Novel
– Reach Level 2 Romance Skill
– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours
– Share Love Insights
|34 Simoleons/hour
|3. Love Mediator
|– Read Romance Novel
– Reach Level 3 Romance Skill
-Share Love Insights
– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours
|48 Simoleons/hour
|4. Romance Practitioner
|– Read Romance Novel
– Reach Level 3 Romance Skill
– Share Love Insights
– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours
|64 Simoleons/hour
|5. Emotional Health Counselor
|– Reach Level 2 Charisma Skill
– Reach Level 5 Romance Skill
– Share Love Insights
– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours
|80 Simoleons/hour
|6. Love Language Expert
|– Reach Level 3 Logic Skill
– Reach Level 6 Romance Skill
– Share Love Insights
– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours
|97 Simoleons/hour
|7. Romantic Health Specialist
|– Reach Level 3 Charisma Skill
– Reach Level 7 Romance Skill
– Share Love Insights
– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours
|145 Simoleons/hour
The Sims 4 Lovestruck Romance Consultant Career Branches
Once you reach level 8 in the Romance Consultant career, you’ll be given two career branches you can choose from, which are Matchmaker and Relationship Counselor. Each branch has different requirements and different wages. Here’s a list of them to help you decide.
Matchmaker Branch
|Romance Consultant Career Level
|Promotion Requirements
|Wages
|8. Love Connection Specialist
|– Reach Level 5 Charisma Skill
– Reach Level 8 Romance Skill
– Share Love Insights
– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours
|210 Simoleons/hour
|9. Relationship Compatibility Expert
|– Reach Level 6 Charisma Skill
– Reach Level 9 Romance Skill
– Share Love Insights
– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours
|320 Simoleons/hour
|10. Certified Dating Specialist
|– Reach Level 7 Charisma Skill
– Reach Level 10 Romance Skill
– Share Love Insights
– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours
|402 Simoleons/hour
Relationship Counselor Branch
|Romance Consultant Career Level
|Promotion Requirements
|Wages
|8. Intimate Relationship Coach
|– Reach Level 5 Logic Skill
– Reach Level 8 Romance Skill
– Share Love Insights
– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours
|195 Simoleons/hour
|9. Qualified Relationship Professional
|– Reach Level 6 Logic Skill
– Reach Level 9 Romance Skill
-Share Love Insights
– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours
|275 Simoleons/hour
|10. Licensed Clinical Romance Counselor
|– Reach Level 7 Logic Skill
– Reach Level 10 Romance Skill
– Share Love Insights
– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours
|395 Simoleons/hour
The Sims 4 Lovestruck Romance Consultant Career Rewards
These are the exclusive rewards that you can unlock from the Romance Consultant Career. However, if you prefer to unlock them immediately for building purposes, it’s also possible to use a cheat to unlock them.
- Share Romantic Satisfaction Tips Social Interaction
- Consultant Plaque Decoration
- Love’s Little Book Collection Decor Item
- Career Uniform: Romance Counselor
- I Chair-ish You Chair
- Kiss of the Night Couch
- Cornery Feelings End Table
- Career Uniform: Matchmaker
- Suggest Potential Match Social Interaction
- New Trait: Heart to Heart
While you’re here, make sure to learn more about the new Lovestruck features to help you truly maximize the Romance Consultant career experience in The Sims 4.