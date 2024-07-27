The Sims 4 Lovestruck: Romance Consultant career guide

Here’s everything you need to know about the Romance Consultant career in The Sims 4, including its requirements and rewards.

There are plenty of jobs in The Sims 4 that your Sims can pursue – but with the new Lovestruck expansion pack, they can now play Cupid while earning Simoleons and unlocking career-specific objects.

As a Romance Consultant, your Sim essentially becomes the expert in dating. Through leveling up Romance skills and doing tasks, they’ll be able to guide others struggling with loneliness to find their true love.

Article continues after ad

And if being hilariously annoying or nosey sounds better, you’re always welcome to give others unsolicited romance advice. Read on to find out how to advance the Romance Consultant career in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.

The Sims 4 Lovestruck Romance Consultant Promotion Requirements

ea Earn Simoleons by becoming a dating expert as a Romance Consultant in The Sims 4.

When pursuing the Romance Consultant career, the main skill you’ll need to level up and earn a promotion is the Romance skill level. Other requirements include reading a Romance novel and leveling up your Charisma and Logic skills, among others.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On top of leveling up your skills, ideally, you’ll also want your Sim to finish their career-specific daily tasks to get a boost in promotion. Doing so will allow them to reach the next level of their career, giving them more benefits.

Below is a complete list of all the levels in the Romance Consultant career and the promotion requirements for each:

Romance Consultant Career Level Promotion Requirements Wages 1. Romance Newbie Share Love Insights 20 Simoleons/hour 2. Passion Assistant – Read a Romance Novel

– Reach Level 2 Romance Skill

– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours

– Share Love Insights 34 Simoleons/hour 3. Love Mediator – Read Romance Novel

– Reach Level 3 Romance Skill

-Share Love Insights

– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours 48 Simoleons/hour 4. Romance Practitioner – Read Romance Novel

– Reach Level 3 Romance Skill

– Share Love Insights

– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours 64 Simoleons/hour 5. Emotional Health Counselor – Reach Level 2 Charisma Skill

– Reach Level 5 Romance Skill

– Share Love Insights

– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours 80 Simoleons/hour 6. Love Language Expert – Reach Level 3 Logic Skill

– Reach Level 6 Romance Skill

– Share Love Insights

– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours 97 Simoleons/hour 7. Romantic Health Specialist – Reach Level 3 Charisma Skill

– Reach Level 7 Romance Skill

– Share Love Insights

– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours 145 Simoleons/hour

The Sims 4 Lovestruck Romance Consultant Career Branches

Once you reach level 8 in the Romance Consultant career, you’ll be given two career branches you can choose from, which are Matchmaker and Relationship Counselor. Each branch has different requirements and different wages. Here’s a list of them to help you decide.

Article continues after ad

Matchmaker Branch

Romance Consultant Career Level Promotion Requirements Wages 8. Love Connection Specialist – Reach Level 5 Charisma Skill

– Reach Level 8 Romance Skill

– Share Love Insights

– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours 210 Simoleons/hour 9. Relationship Compatibility Expert – Reach Level 6 Charisma Skill

– Reach Level 9 Romance Skill

– Share Love Insights

– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours 320 Simoleons/hour 10. Certified Dating Specialist – Reach Level 7 Charisma Skill

– Reach Level 10 Romance Skill

– Share Love Insights

– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours 402 Simoleons/hour

Relationship Counselor Branch

Romance Consultant Career Level Promotion Requirements Wages 8. Intimate Relationship Coach – Reach Level 5 Logic Skill

– Reach Level 8 Romance Skill

– Share Love Insights

– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours 195 Simoleons/hour 9. Qualified Relationship Professional – Reach Level 6 Logic Skill

– Reach Level 9 Romance Skill

-Share Love Insights

– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours 275 Simoleons/hour 10. Licensed Clinical Romance Counselor – Reach Level 7 Logic Skill

– Reach Level 10 Romance Skill

– Share Love Insights

– Watch Reality Dating TV Channel for 2 Hours 395 Simoleons/hour

The Sims 4 Lovestruck Romance Consultant Career Rewards

These are the exclusive rewards that you can unlock from the Romance Consultant Career. However, if you prefer to unlock them immediately for building purposes, it’s also possible to use a cheat to unlock them.

Share Romantic Satisfaction Tips Social Interaction

Consultant Plaque Decoration

Love’s Little Book Collection Decor Item

Career Uniform: Romance Counselor

I Chair-ish You Chair

Kiss of the Night Couch

Cornery Feelings End Table

Career Uniform: Matchmaker

Suggest Potential Match Social Interaction

New Trait: Heart to Heart

While you’re here, make sure to learn more about the new Lovestruck features to help you truly maximize the Romance Consultant career experience in The Sims 4.