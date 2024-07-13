The Sims 4 Lovestruck Expansion Pack is bringing new features to spice things up when it comes to romance. Here’s when the pack will be released and everything you need to know about it.

Love feels like it’s in the air for Sims as we get closer to the release of the Lovestruck expansion pack. However, not every Sim can be lucky, as you’d expect. But worry not, as dating and finding romance is going to get a lot more exciting and rewarding in The Sims 4, thanks to this DLC.

Gone are the days when Sims could just WooHoo minutes after meeting each other. The Lovestruck expansion pack will introduce new romance features, giving more depth to relationships in the game.

From using a dating app, planning your dates, and tailoring your Sim’s Turn Ons and Turn Offs, the list goes on. Here’s everything you need to know about The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion pack, including its release date, price, features, and more.

The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion pack will be released on July 25, 2024. Players will be able to purchase this pack through Steam, EA App, and Epic Games if they’re playing on PC. The pack will also be available on console platforms such as PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion pack price

The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion pack will be priced at $39.99. It’s worth knowing that those who purchase it before September 5, 2024, will be available to unlock digital goodies in the game, and they are as follows:

Cry Me a River Eyeliner

Herbert Heart Plushy

Basic Breakup Double Bed

The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion pack features

The first feature that’ll be coming with the Lovestruck expansion pack is the new Cupid’s Corner dating app. Just like real life, Sims can customize their dating profile in the app, and swipe through other Sims’ profiles until they find someone they like.

After that, your Sim can choose to plan a date with them. Here’s when things get interesting. While Sims can already go on dates in the base game alone, Lovestruck allows them to experience different kinds of dates.

For example, Sims can go on a “Get to Know” date to learn more about their partner and deepen their bond. There’s also an option to go on a “Romantic Date” and even a “Romantic Repair Date” to keep the spark alive – it’s all up to you.

You can even pick which activities they’ll do during the date, whether that’s playing Board Games, stargazing, and so much more. Despite these options, not every date can go smoothly though. Interestingly, your Sims can choose to bail on them of it if things go sour.

Turn Ons and Turn Offs will also be a feature from this pack, essentially affecting the way your Sims will be attracted to someone. Not to mention, with the addition of the Romantic Boundaries feature, which lets you choose your Sim’s approach to boundaries and jealousy, the dating scene could be a lot more spicy and filled with interesting drama.

Meanwhile, those looking to step up their game can take part in a new Romance Consultant Career. Aside from that, there will also be a new Dynamic Relationship system that adds an extra layer to a Sim’s relationship, which includes: