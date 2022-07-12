The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack: Release date, time, Copperdale & screenshots

Ava Thompson-Powell . 25 minutes ago

The Sims 4 High School Years has just been announced as the title’s latest Expansion Pack, along with a brand new world — Copperdale. Here’s everything we know about the latest upcoming expansion, including screenshots, release date, time, and what new gameplay features we can expect.

Hot on the heels of the recently released Werewolves Game Pack and the Moonlight Chic & Little Campers Kits, The Sims 4 team is keeping the new content coming with High School Years, part of their ‘Rise & Shine’ roadmap for summer 2022.

From enrolment all the way to graduation — here’s a full breakdown of everything you can experience in the game’s latest Expansion Pack – The Sims 4 High School Years.

EA / Maxis Teen Sims appear to be able to graduate from their school, complete with cap and gown.

The Sims 4 High School Years release date, time, and price

The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack will release on PC, Mac, and consoles on July 28, 2022, at 10 AM PT / 6 PM GMT, following the typical release pattern.

As is standard for Expansion Packs, High School Years will cost $39.99 / £34.99.

Bonus gifts

If Simmers purchase the new Expansion Pack before September 8, 2022, they will receive three unique items as part of the Vibing Streamer Gear set for Build/Buy mode, which you can see below:

Groove Tube Wireless Speaker

Spine Reticulator Gaming Chair

Tri Hard LED Panels

You can pre-order the latest pack right here.

EA / Maxis Purchase the game before September 8th, 2022, to earn some free gear.

Is there a new world in The Sims 4 High School Years?

Yes, according to the official blog post, the new world is called Copperdale. It states that seven of the lots within the world have been created by community members, including MsGryphi, xfreezerbunnyx, and JOL1990.

According to Sims Community, Copperdale will feature Three Neighbourhoods and 12 lots altogether. The official world map for the expansion was recently leaked online via Twitter. You can take a look at the official image in the embedded post below.

The Sims 4 High School Years screenshots

In the trailer released on June 30, 2022, we were treated to a whole host of details surrounding the Expansion Pack, including first looks at new Build/Buy and CAS items. Check out some of the screenshots below:

EA / Maxis It looks as if proms are making their grand entrance in the latest upcoming DLC.

EA / Maxis What would prom night be without some glitzy outfits?

The Sims High School Years new features

According to the official description and the blog post released by EA, there are plenty of new gameplay features to look forward to in High School Years. Broken down by gameplay and CAS features, here’s everything we know about so far:

Gameplay features

Extracurricular, after-school clubs and team activities like football, cheerleading, chess, and computer clubs.

School events like the science fair.

School-based activities: Attending class, having lunch in the cafeteria, weekly exams.

The ability to “navigate through the challenges and joys of young love”, from crushes to breakups.

A new world: Copperdale.

Body hair grooming and shaving.

Pranks.

Sit cross-legged on beds, have pillow fights, and sneak out of homes through windows and by climbing down trellis ladders.

Proms: Design the prom, create proposal signs, and vote for prom royalty.

Graduation: “All the decisions your Sim has made throughout their high school journey will impact how their graduation plays out.”

Become a Simfluencer.

Teen Sims can sell outfits and designs on ‘Trendi’.

Sims can read and use their laptops in bed.

CAS features

CAS items in collaboration with Depop; discover clothing by real-world designers like Jeremy Salazar, Sha’an D’Antes, and more.

The Sims 4 High School Years trailer

Arriving on June 30, 2022, the first trailer for High School Years provides Simmers with insight into everything that their Sims will be able to get up to on release day. Check it out below:

The Sims 4 High School Years livestream

On July 15, 2022, at 11 AM PT / 5 PM BST, the Sim Guru team will host a livestream that shows a hands-off preview of the DLC’s new gameplay.

As we get closer to this time, we’ll ensure to embed it below for your convenience — this typically happens on their Twitch and YouTube channels.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about The Sims 4’s newest Expansion Pack: High School Years! As more information and details come to light, we’ll be sure to update you right here.

