The Sims 4 devs tease new Life and Death expansion along with free event, Kits, & more

The Sims 4 will be getting an all-new Life and Death expansion pack along with two new Kits, and a free base game event. Here’s everything you need to know.

For some time now, there’s been a rumor circulating that The Sims 4’s upcoming expansion pack will involve a theme around death. Well, as it turns out, this isn’t too far off, considering the new pack will be all about “Life and Death,” as confirmed by EA.

This information was teased in a short clip from EA’s blog post, showcasing Tarot cards – each revealing which content will be coming to the game. One of them is the Life and Death expansion pack, set to launch on October 21, precisely on Halloween.

At the time of writing, EA has not elaborated further on what kind of features players can expect to be included in this pack.

They did, however, announce that fans keen on knowing more about this pack can mark October 3 on their calendar, as this is when we’ll be getting a “first look.” Additionally, this will also include a sneak peek of “an endless journey through life and beyond.”

An all-new expansion pack is not the only thing that’s coming, though. In the post, EA also announced two new Kits: the Storybook Nursery Kit and the Artist Studio Kit. Both of them will be released on September 19.

Aside from these two Kits and an expansion pack, the game will also be getting an event anyone can enjoy as long as they have the base game installed. According to EA, the Reaper’s Rewards Event will be available on September 24.

This won’t be the first time The Sims 4 is getting an event. Previously, players could earn free rewards just by logging in from the Happy at Home Login event. While it’s unknown what this event will bring, the post mentioned that devs will have more news to share soon and that there will be “free updates and much more to uncover.”