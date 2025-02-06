The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies: Release date, trailer & Nordhaven

The Sims 4 has a new expansion in store, Businesses & Hobbies, which they announced on January 6 through a trailer.

This upcoming expansion is calling all creative entrepreneurs and hobby enthusiasts to gather around and turn your Sims passions into profits. As with most expansions, you can expect new gameplay features, quality of life improvements, and, of course, a new town.

Let’s go over all the details you need to know about the Businesses & Hobbies expansion:

The Businesses & Hobbies Expansion Pack drops on March 6, 2025, at 10 AM PT on PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox.

If you pre-order now, you can snag the Set Up Shop Digital Content bonus, which includes the Practice Makes Perfect Priscilla Statue, the Sweetest Treat Display Case, and the Beautiful Flaws Lamp.

Nordhaven world map

The new town coming in the Businesses & Hobbies expansions is Nordhaven, a charming Scandinavian-inspired world that looks like it was plucked straight from a Pinterest mood board.

From cozy cobblestone streets to sleek modern studios, this town was designed for the creatively inclined. Whether you’re molding clay or inking a masterpiece, Nordhaven is the perfect place to let your Sim’s inner artisan shine.

Let’s get down to business (and hobbies). This pack is bringing some serious gameplay shake-ups:

Here are some screenshots from the Businesses & Hobbies trailer:













New gameplay features

Here’s a list of what you can expect in this expansion:

Home Businesses : Work-life balance? These sims have never heard of it. Run a business straight from your home or set up shop at the new Small Business Venue Lot.

: Work-life balance? These sims have never heard of it. Run a business straight from your home or set up shop at the new Small Business Venue Lot. Tattooing Skill : Your Sim can now give tattoos, layer ink like never before, and even create custom designs using the new Tattoo Paint Tool.

: Your Sim can now give tattoos, layer ink like never before, and even create custom designs using the new Tattoo Paint Tool. Pottery Skill : Spin the wheel, fire up the kiln, and craft decorative and functional pieces.

: Spin the wheel, fire up the kiln, and craft decorative and functional pieces. Multi-Lot Types : Mix business and pleasure with multi-use lots.

: Mix business and pleasure with multi-use lots. Business Perks & Renown : Build a reputation as a dreamer, a schemer, or a neutral entrepreneur and unlock unique interactions.

: Build a reputation as a dreamer, a schemer, or a neutral entrepreneur and unlock unique interactions. Hobby Meetups & Mastery Perks: Connect with fellow creatives, attend lectures, and level up your skills.

Trailers

On January 6, The Sims 4 dropped the first trailer for Businesses & Hobbies. You can watch it below:

That’s everything we know about the upcoming expansion so far. If you want to read up on the fixes from The Sims 1 and 2 re-releases, we’ve got you covered.