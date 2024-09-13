The Sims 4 Artist Studio & Storybook Nursery kits: Everything we know

The Sims 4 will introduce two new kits that bring various items to the game, Artist Studio & Storybook Nursery kits. Here’s everything you need to know about both.

The Sims 4 kits, while not as massive as other packs gameplay-wise, add new cosmetics and items to your game based on a certain theme. Previously, EA teased some of the upcoming additions coming to The Sims 4 from a short clip.

Aside from an all-new Life and Death-themed expansion pack, players will also be getting two new Kits called Artist Studio and Storybook Nursery. A new post from the devs’ blog has given us to take a closer look at what these will be about.

If you’re curious about what kind of items these will bring into the game, we’ve summed up everything you need to know about them below.

The Sims 4 Artist Studio Kit

ea A sneak peek of The Sims 4’s Artist Studio Kit.

As the name implies, The Sims 4 Artist Studio Kit is all about art and creativity. According to EA, this kit will allow you to “set up your new easel in the center of your studio”, all while surrounded by various tools, such as brushes, paint cans, and “new inspiring still-life objects” that Sims can use as a reference or “draw creativity from.”

While Sims can already indulge in various creative activities and industries in the game, this pack looks like it’ll expand more on how Sims can “dive into other artistic endeavors through the new tablet and woodworking table, truly immersing themselves in all avenues of art” aside from painting.

The Sims 4 Storybook Nursery kit

ea New additions from The Sims 4 Storybook Nursery Kit.

On the other hand, The Sims 4 Storybook Nursery Kit delves more into “whimsy” and “dreamy” aesthetics with a touch of sophistication, giving newborns, infants, and toddlers objects such as “delicately” crafted toys, appealing wallpaper, ornate cribs, bassinets and beds, and a sweeping canopy as well as a “tasteful chandelier”, among others.

It’s also worth knowing that this pack was made in collaboration with SixamCC, one of the famous creators known for their diverse Custom Content packs and furniture items.

This isn’t the first time The Sims 4 has collaborated with a creator from the community, as the same thing has been done before with the Urban Homage kit.

Both The Sims 4 Artist Studio Kit and Storybook Nursery Kit will be released on September 19, 2024.