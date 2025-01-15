The Sims 4 25th anniversary update: Release date, free items, event, moreEA
The Sims 4 fans are in for a treat as the game is set to receive a huge content update to mark the series’ 25th anniversary.
The Sims franchise is turning 25 years on February 4, 2025 and devs have already teased a roadmap consisting of all the different things players can expect to celebrate this exciting milestone.
So far, some of the major additions that have already arrived in-game include a visual refresh to the menu and tweaks to iconic townie houses, giving them an overall more polished look. But these aren’t the only things devs have in store.
Players will also be able to unlock so much more in the upcoming weeks. The good news is they’ll all be included in a base game update, meaning everyone can enjoy them for free.
The Sims 4 25th anniversary update release date
As confirmed in a blog post, February 4 will be a big day for Sims fans because it will mark the release of a huge update featuring 70+ new items, Create a Sim options, and a Blast from the Past event.
Free base-game items
From new hairstyles to shorts, there’s already a ton to be excited about, and we’ve compiled all of them below.
- Two new hairstyles
- Baby hairs added to three classic hairstyles
- Goatee in the facial hair option
- New hair for Toddlers
- New clothing, such as turtlenecks, bodysuits, jackets, jeans, and bike shorts
- New accessories including a gold chain, a classy set of pearls, and a fitted cap
- New shoes, including heels, sneakers, and sandals
- New furniture items
- New doors, windows, and wood finishes for kitchen cabinets
- Pirate ship for kids
Blast from the Past Event details
Players can also obtain additional freebies from the Blast from the Past Event, such as milk carton collectibles, a telephone, an alarm clock, a triple-tiered birthday cake, and an inflatable chair and loveseat. These are all inspired by iconic items from the 2000s, fitting with the event’s theme.
Rest assured, the free base game update and event will be live on all platforms, with the latter having different rewards each week.