The Sims 4 fans are in for a treat as the game is set to receive a huge content update to mark the series’ 25th anniversary.

The Sims franchise is turning 25 years on February 4, 2025 and devs have already teased a roadmap consisting of all the different things players can expect to celebrate this exciting milestone.

So far, some of the major additions that have already arrived in-game include a visual refresh to the menu and tweaks to iconic townie houses, giving them an overall more polished look. But these aren’t the only things devs have in store.

Article continues after ad

Players will also be able to unlock so much more in the upcoming weeks. The good news is they’ll all be included in a base game update, meaning everyone can enjoy them for free.

As confirmed in a blog post, February 4 will be a big day for Sims fans because it will mark the release of a huge update featuring 70+ new items, Create a Sim options, and a Blast from the Past event.

Article continues after ad

Free base-game items

ea The 25th-anniversary update will include new CAS items for younger Sims among other additions.

From new hairstyles to shorts, there’s already a ton to be excited about, and we’ve compiled all of them below.

Article continues after ad

Two new hairstyles

Baby hairs added to three classic hairstyles

Goatee in the facial hair option

New hair for Toddlers

New clothing, such as turtlenecks, bodysuits, jackets, jeans, and bike shorts

New accessories including a gold chain, a classy set of pearls, and a fitted cap

New shoes, including heels, sneakers, and sandals

New furniture items

New doors, windows, and wood finishes for kitchen cabinets

Pirate ship for kids

Blast from the Past Event details

ea All rewards included in the Blast from the Past Event.

Players can also obtain additional freebies from the Blast from the Past Event, such as milk carton collectibles, a telephone, an alarm clock, a triple-tiered birthday cake, and an inflatable chair and loveseat. These are all inspired by iconic items from the 2000s, fitting with the event’s theme.

Rest assured, the free base game update and event will be live on all platforms, with the latter having different rewards each week.