The Sims 1 & 2 re-release receives new update fixing recurring issues

The Sims 1 & 2 Legacy Collections have received a new patch, which includes bug fixes to a lot of issues players have experienced.

The Sims community was immensely excited when EA started dropping teasers hinting at the possible return of older games before the franchise’s 25th birthday. After all, getting these games to run on newer hardware has been a pain for so long.

So, when the Sims 1 and Sims 2 Legacy Collections were finally released, many were eager to take a trip down memory lane. Unfortunately, however, many players have since been reporting a plethora of issues when taking that nostalgic trip.

From bugs and crashes to the DirectX 9.0c error, the experience of playing these games wasn’t exactly the smoothest. EA responded to the issue, and now they’ve rolled out fixes in a new update.

The Sims 1 & 2 re-release February 4 patch notes

Some of the most recurring and frustrating issues players have experienced in the re-release were crashing after creating a family and being unable to launch the game without setting it to windowed mode.

ea / dexerto The Sims 1 & 2 re-release has just received its first patch.

These have been included in the list of fixed issues in the game’s newest update, among other known problems, which you can check out below:

The Sims 1

Fixed Issues:

Alt+Tab or Alt+Enter can sometimes cause a crash

Alt+Enter can sometimes cause the Windows title bar to be hidden

Alt+Enter can sometimes not toggle between full-screen and windowed modes

On some systems, The Sims can appear to launch and then immediately exit (no splash screen displayed) The Sims should now launch in most situations In some cases where there is an underlying graphics issue, The Sims will display a message

Some players are unable to click on various parts of the neighborhood map

The travel screen, when traveling between neighborhoods/worlds, can sometimes appear garbled or glitched

The Sims might crash if you are not on the default neighborhood, interact with another Sim, and then save

When using Alt+Enter to cycle window and zoom sizes, the HUD could be clipped. At this zoom level, The Sims will now instead clip from the top of the screen.

In some situations in windowed mode the title bar might not be visible

The Family friends counter could sometimes not be visible

General Notes: