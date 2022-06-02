The Sims 4 players are roasting the new Werewolves already

The internet is already roasting The Sims 4’s newly showcased Werewolves Game Pack, which some players have mockingly called the “furry pack.”

After a bit of teasing with cryptic images, developers today announced The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack. The paid DLC, priced at $19.99, hits PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on June 16, allowing players to create their own werewolf, join the Moonwood Collective or Wildfangs wolf packs, and explore unique lycanthrope lore.

This upcoming DLC release follows on the heels of other recent paid content drops for The Sims 4, namely the Little Campers and Moonlight Chic kits, both of which launched in late May.

Sims 4 players immediately expressed disappointment in the Little Campers kit, due in large part to its dearth of content offerings. That trend of disappointment may continue once the Werewolves Game Pack drops in a couple of weeks.

Sims 4 werewolves roasted online

Social media posts for the Sims 4 werewolves pack on sites such as Twitter and Reddit have already become inundated.

Twitter user Hades jokingly referred to the paid content as the “Furry pack.” Meanwhile, AuntySocialQueen questioned why Sims games have difficulty creating werewolf characters that look like actual wolves.

While many a Sims player, such as Bioweaponized, likens the designs to the poorly received Cats film, Redditor witchtitty couldn’t help but notice creature models for the Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack bear a lot in common with the cat people from Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island.

Excited for the pack but why is it so hard for the Sims team to make Werewolves look like…wolves? 🤭 What we ordered vs. What we got pic.twitter.com/mu9FfnuMbC — AuntySocialQueen 🎮🏳️‍🌈 (@YourAuntySocial) June 2, 2022

Some fans have chosen to find a silver lining, though. For instance, ShouRonbou noted that at least Sims 4 werewolf models don’t look as awful as those featured in The Sims 3.

The character models in the werewolves pack may prove underwhelming for a contingent of players but at least the wait for such a content release is nearly at an end.

Sims 4 users have long hoped for werewolf DLC and it appears as though developer Maxis will deliver plenty for them to sink their teeth, or fangs, into come June 16.