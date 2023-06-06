Sims 4 leak suggests Horse Ranch expansion is in development

Leaks from websites that sell Steam keys indicate EA will eventually unleash a Sims 4 Horse Ranch expansion.

To the dismay of many a player, The Sims 4 does not feature rideable horses. Such a mechanic was expected to arrive a couple of years ago with the launch of The Cottage Living expansion.

However, the DLC pack came and went without a mention of the much-coveted animals. Fans shouldn’t let their hopes for horses in Sims 4 die, though.

Based on new leaks, developer Maxis may have something very special in the works for those interested in matters of the equine.

A Horse Ranch expansion for The Sims 4 may be in the works

Sites selling Steam Keys such as CDKeys and Instant Gaming typically feature pages dedicated to forthcoming Sims 4 DLC packs. According to PCGamesN, these pages recently included listings for an unannounced Horse Ranch expansion.

At the time of writing, a pre-order page for the Horse Ranch expansion is still live on CDKeys, though it bears a “currently out of stock label.”

As seen in the screenshot below, the listing also includes a Sims 4-branded art asset. Reason dictates, then, that horses may soon ride into the world of Sims 4.

CDKeys

The release of a horse-centric expansion would hardly come as a surprise to avid Sims 4 fans. Earlier this year, developer responses to user questions on TikTok hinted that horses could eventually arrive in the game.

Now it’s a question of when the expansion will actually become available and what other types of content it may include. A new map and horseback riding-appropriate clothing doesn’t seem farfetched if Horse Ranch DLC is indeed in the works.