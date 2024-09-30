Leaked The Sims Project Rene screenshots have fans furious already

New screenshots for The Sims Project Rene have leaked via a “small-scale playtest,” and so far, fans have not responded positively.

Before EA confirmed that Project Rene isn’t The Sims 5 and that it will feature multiplayer, several leaks from the game have already circulated the community, giving players an idea of what it potentially has to offer—one example being the map leak.

Now, new images of EA’s ongoing project have surfaced, showcasing all kinds of elements from the game, starting from the UI, characters, outfits, gameplay, and so on.

According to the leaker who shared these images, devs hosted “a small-scale playtest” that contained a “basic Live Mode” section.

One thing that’s noticeable right off the bat is, of course, the graphics – in which the leaker said it “genuinely” looked “grainy”.

However, they made it clear they won’t pick at it too hard as “optimization is usually the last stage of game development, and it’s clear they opted for performance over visual clarity.”

From these images, Sims appear to already have presets and can complete a “To-do list” to earn rewards. This list displays various tasks, such as meeting new people, buying an outfit, etc.

As far as cosmetic options go, the outfits look like they can be obtained by purchasing them with in-game currency, given that each has its price tag, as seen in the screenshots.

The leaker explained that this playtest was “focused solely on a very small portion of the whole game” as there were some missing features. While that’s the case, following this reveal, players have already voiced their frustrations, as seen in a Reddit thread.

One user compared it with The Sims Mobile, claiming it’s the “same just with less features.” They added: “You can work in a coffee shop and buy new outfits. It seems it’ll be pretty much exactly the same set-up, just maybe a bit different.”

Meanwhile, one user said, “I know it’s still early, but this is heading to be a panned mess. It looks and sounds awful and reminds me of the Sims mobile game.”

“I love The Sims, but what the f*** is this abomination?” commented one user.

Given that these are still leaks do take the information with a grain of salt for now. Though if you want to have a chance to jump in Project Rene yourself and see what it’s like, you can do so by signing up for the Playtest.