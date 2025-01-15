Huge Sims teaser hints at monumental release decades in the making

Older Sims games have just started getting some attention ahead of the franchise’s 25th anniversary, even hinting at one surprising big release in the near future.

Something that has remained consistent within The Sims community is that, regardless of what year it is or which new expansion the latest installment is receiving, there are always people bound to play the older games, as they also have their own charm.

For so long now, however, running an old Sims game in a modern setup hasn’t been the smoothest—mainly due to incompatibilities with new hardware, which require players to jump through hoops to install them.

But it appears that these older games are getting some love in a surprising turn of events, which could hint at the franchise’s biggest release yet.

The Sims hints at a potential re-release for older games

Players have just started noticing hints in real life as well as from a surprise update suggesting that The Sims 1, 2, and 3 could be getting a re-release altogether. Furthermore, new merch for some of these older games has just started hitting the store.

As seen in a clip on X, these include clothes featuring a family in The Sims 2 and the iconic burglar from the first game.

To top it off, The Sims 3 has just gotten an update after roughly a decade. The update itself is intended for the Windows EA App, which fixes the issue regarding newer Intel CPUs that couldn’t run the game—something that has caught a lot of players off guard.

Additionally, as pointed out in a Reddit thread, a sound effect from The Sims 2 was used during the January 14, 2025 “Behind The Sims” presentation.

As The Sims approaches its 25th anniversary on February 4, 2025, many players have speculated that these older games could be receiving modern hardware support and even a 64-bit update considering all of this happening in such a short time.

If this is accurate, running these games would be a lot easier and should also be more optimized, giving players the chance to relieve their nostalgia. And this would mean that the first game would be getting its first digital release as well.

While this has yet to be officially confirmed as of now, things are already shaping up to be exciting for the community. Devs have teased a plethora of new additions, including free items, coming to The Sims 4 to celebrate the franchise’s birthday as well.