Find out how to use the Cupid’s Corner dating app in The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion pack, which lets you find potential matches in a convenient way.

Looking for love in The Sims 4 can be an exciting experience, but without a doubt, it can also be time-consuming at times. Whether that’s socializing in a nightclub or other public places, sometimes, there’s only so much time until your Sim needs to hit the hay.

That said, thanks to an all-new dating app called Cupid’s Corner from the Lovestruck expansion pack, your Sims can browse through potential soulmates no matter where they are.

So, if you’re thinking of having your Sim jump into the dating scene conveniently, check out everything you need to know about how to use Cupid’s Corner dating app in The Sims 4.

The Sims 4: How to use the Cupid’s Corner app in Lovestruck

ea Click the pink heart icon within the phone options to open the Cupid’s Corner dating app in The Sims 4.

To use the Cupid’s Corner Dating App in The Sims 4, click the phone icon on the bottom left side of your screen. From here, simply select the Cupid’s Corner dating app, which will bring you a new pop-up window showcasing your Sim’s profile. Alternatively, you can also access the app from a computer if your Sim has one.

If you don’t like how your initial dating profile looks, you can always customize it by selecting the edit and camera icons to change your Sim’s featured traits and picture. Once that’s all set, you can select the Matches tab to find a partner with whom your Sims can connect.

ea You can ask Don Lothario using the Cupid’s Corner app to go on a date together.

The Matches tab will show you profiles of various Sims, including their traits and other details about them. Assuming that you find someone you think would be compatible with your Sim, press the heart icon to add them to your Saved list or ask them on a date right away.

On the other hand, if you don’t manage to find anyone interesting enough for your Sim, you can also hit the refresh button to get new matches. However, do keep in mind this option is limited to once in a few hours in The Sims 4.

Unless tweaked from your pack’s settings, the Sims you’ll find from the Cupid’s Corner dating app are pulled from the Gallery or your world.