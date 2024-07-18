Dating in The Sims 4 base game is pretty straightforward, but with the new Lovestruck pack, it can be a bit confusing if you don’t know where to start. Here’s how Sims can go on a date in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.

The Sims 4 latest expansion pack, Lovestruck, introduces many new romantic features that give some extra layers of depth to romance. One of them allows your Sims to go on revamped dates. While the base game already lets you go on dates, it’s no secret that the interactions are rather limited.

With Lovestruck, however, you’ll be able to indulge in different kinds of dates and let your Sims try various activities together with their date to deepen their bond. That, or… they can bail if things don’t go smoothly.

Find out how to go on a date in The Sims 4 Lovestruck expansion pack for those looking into finding “The One” for their Sim.

ea You can ask Don Lothario using the Cupid’s Corner app to go on a date together.

Sims can go on dates by matching with a Sim from the Cupid’s Corner Dating App and selecting the “Ask to Create a Date” option. This dating app can be accessed from a computer or by clicking the phone icon on the bottom of your screen.

After browsing through various Sims and finding the one you like, asking them to go on a date together will prompt your Sim to make a call with them. After that, depending on how compatible your Sim is with the other Sim, they will either accept or reject you.

ea You can choose which type of activities you’d like to do during your date in The Sims 4 Lovestruck.

Assuming they accept your date, you’ll be given a few more options when it comes to the date. In a new pop-up window, you can select which type of date it will be. The options are as follows:

Get to Know You date

Romantic Date

Repair Romantic Date

Once you’ve decided, the next step is to pick the activities you’ll be doing together on that date. You can choose WooHoo, have drinks together, stargaze, and many others – it’s up to you.

But the minimum requirement is that you’ll need to choose at least three from the options available, while five is the maximum.

Included here are also activities from the other packs you own. So, for example, if you own Seasons, you can go Skating together.

As for the final step, you’ll need to choose the venue where the date will take place. Here, you can scroll through different locations in the game, whether that’s the gym, lounge, or nightclub.

When you’re all set, click the check mark icon, and you’ll instantly be transported to that location along with your date. During the date, Sims can complete as many goals as possible, as displayed on the screen’s top left side. The more you complete, the more successful and rewarding the experience.