How to get a Death Flower in The Sims 4

Maybe you’ve played this game for years, or maybe you’re a beginner, but there’s a strong chance you’ve never had ton plant a Death Flower in The Sims 4 before.

The Death Flower is a special item that can revive Sims or create Ambrosia, a dish that brings ghosts back to life. The Grim Reaper will also greatly appreciate seeing one of these.

If you’re getting through the new content in the Life and Death expansion pack for The Sims 4, then you better learn how to get this plant to appear in your inventory.

Every way to get a Death Flower

The best way to get a Death Flower is by either grafting plants or purchasing it in Caster’s Alley. There are three other alternatives, but they’re either less effective or rely on cheats.

Grafting plants

Electronic Arts If you’ve got a green thumb, gardening is your best bet.

To grow a Death Flower yourself, you’ll need to become a level 5 Gardener. Then, graft specific plants together in stages:

Create an Orchid: Graft a Lily and a Snapdragon. Both are often found in Willow Creek. Create a Pomegranate: Graft an Apple and a Cherry. Apples come in seed packets, while cherries are found in Oasis Springs. Produce the Death Flower: Once you have an Orchid and Pomegranate, graft them together to create your Death Flower.

If you want your Sim to learn about Death Plants naturally, you must research them on a computer and then talk to plants.

Using cheats

If gardening’s not your thing, cheats are a quick alternative.

Open the cheat menu with Ctrl + Shift + C, type testingcheats true, and hit Enter. Then type bb. Show hidden objects and go to Build/Buy mode. Search for the Death Flower (it costs 1,200 Simoleons) and place it in your Sim’s inventory.

Purchasing Rare Seed Packets or heading to Caster’s Alley

Electronic Arts This is the only place that has it in store.

When your Gardening skill hits Level 10, you can buy rare seed packets online for 1,000 Simoleons. These packets have a small chance of containing a Death Flower, though it’s not guaranteed.

Alternatively, with the Realm of Magic expansion, head to Caster’s Alley’s potion ingredients shop. Death Flowers are occasionally available for purchase here.

Fishing or Wishing on a Well

There are two more alternatives you can try, though I’d first cross the above off my list if I were you.

Fishing offers a rare, though less reliable, chance of finding a Death Flower. Cast a line and hope for the best – but know this method is luck-dependent.

If you own the Romantic Garden Stuff Pack, ghost Sims can use the wishing well and wish for a Death Flower as one possible outcome. This one’s a bit unpredictable but can be fun to try.

That’s everything you need to know about Death Flowers in The Sims 4. There’s plenty more content to get familiar with from the Life and Death expansion, like making a pass on Heirlooms and becoming the best Reaper in town.