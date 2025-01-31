How to fix The Sims 2 Legacy Collection DirectX 9.0c error

The Sims 2 DirectX 9.0c is an error that shows up during the game’s start up. Here’s what you can do to fix the issue.

Sims fans who have been wanting to revisit the second installment of the game are in for a treat, as EA has just released The Sims 2 Legacy Collection, which includes the base game as well as the expansion packs.

That said, regardless of your system, chances are you’ve encountered a “failed to find any DirectX 9.0c compatible graphics adapter in this system” error, preventing you from starting the game.

While this is a recurring issue even from the old version of the game that can happen to anyone, luckily there’s a simple method you can try to fix the issue.

The Sims 2 DirectX 9.0c error fix

ea / dexerto This is what the full message of the error shows up as during start up.

To get rid of the DirectX 9.0c error, you’ll need to start the game in windowed mode. Since the error prevents you from opening the game in the first place to tweak that setting, you can follow the steps below to do so right from your desktop:

Right-click on The Sims 2 icon. Select Properties. Head to the Shortcut tab. Change the text in the Target bar to: “C:\Program Files\EA Games\The Sims 2 Legacy\EP9\TSBin\Sims2EP9.exe” -w Hit apply and OK.

Simply put, all you need to do is add space and a “-w” without the quotation marks at the end of the Target path. Once you hit OK, the game should be able to launch in windowed mode, and you’ll be able to play.

If, for some reason, this method still doesn’t work, try loading up the game as an administrator. For this, right-click the game’s icon and select Run as administrator in the drop down menu.

So, that’s everything you need to know to fix the DirectX 9.0c issue in The Sims 2. While you’re here, check out the best Sims 2 cheats as well as Sims 1 tricks to help give you the best experience in relieving your nostalgia.