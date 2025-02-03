EA responds to The Sims 1 & 2 re-release backlash with “important update”

The Sims devs are aware that many players have been experiencing issues with The Sims 1 & 2 re-release and they’ve just dropped an “important update.”

After planting various teasers for older Sims games in real life and on social media, EA has successfully hyped the community, as many players were quickly convinced that it all meant older games could be returning.

Sure enough, the Sims 1 and Sims 2 games finally received their Legacy Collections on January 31, 2025, essentially a re-release that allows the classic games to run on newer hardware.

Amid all the hype, however, not all players who finally flocked to the game after all these years were met with a great experience.

EA is aware of The Sims 1 & 2 Legacy Collection issues

Many of the complaints come from issues regarding crashes and bugs, with one of the most prominent ones being the DirectX 9.0c error, which prevents players from booting up the game in the first place.

Many have also reported that their Sims were unable to sit down and eat their food properly in a Reddit thread, adding to the overall frustration. While the launch hasn’t exactly been smooth, EA has addressed the issues in a new blog post titled “An Important Update From The Sims Legacy Team.”

They wrote: “Sul Sul Simmers! We recognize some fans are currently experiencing various issues with The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection.”

With that in mind, the team announced that they’re currently “investigating these issues” and “hope to have more information on fixes soon.”

To add to this, they’ve also encouraged players to include their screenshots, videos, dxdiags, and (for TS1) vulkaninfo.exe files in the bug reports to help with the investigations.

It’s unclear when exactly the problems will be fixed as they have yet to share a timeline. However, rest assured that players can expect an upcoming patch to make the experience smoother, aside from merely nostalgic.