EA is letting Sims 4 content creators make their own official Kits

As announced in a blog post, EA will be letting The Sims 4 custom content creators fully create new Kits that’ll officially be published by the team. Here’s what you should know.

For a while now, EA has been partnering with some familiar faces in the community to create various Kits for the game. Speaking of which, as revealed in a blog post, these kinds of Kits are about to get much bigger as the company is set to let custom content creators create a “full collection of in-game assets” that’ll be officially published by the development team.

Regarding this, the devs wrote: “Creativity has long been a core value for The Sims franchise, and we obsess over seeing and showcasing the incredible talent and artistry that lives within our tight-knit community.”

“This push to expand the ways we support creators has led us to The Sims 4 Creator Kits. These kits are designed and built by community creators to create new collections featuring unique styles and fresh storytelling potential,” they explained.

ea New additions from The Sims 4 Storybook Nursery Kit.

These Creator Kits will start rolling out in November 2024, and EA confirmed that they will coexist alongside the game’s current collection of Kits. Additionally, like any other packs, they will be made available to players across all platforms.

EA claimed this to be a “big step forward” in delivering “creator-made content that’s console friendly” and assured it would be “curated with safeguards” that would allow players to expand their game with more styles and aesthetic additions.

As far as pricing goes, EA has yet to reveal how much they’ll cost or whether or not they’ll be different from regular Kits. However, assuming they’re the same as other Kits, these will likely cost around $5 USD or that equivalent to your currency. We’ll be sure to keep you updated once more information is available.

This isn’t the only big news that was dropped. It’s now confirmed that The Sims 5 won’t see the light of day—though it’s not necessarily bad.