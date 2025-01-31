All The Sims 2 cheats & how to use them: Money, build, career, skills, more

Using cheats in The Sims 2 is the perfect way to shape your playthrough however you want. Here’s a list of all of them and how to activate them.

The Sims 2 was a massive update at the time after the success of its first installment. With a 3D look, new townies, worlds, and many other exciting features, it became a game that’s so memorable to the point some fans are still playing it until now.

If you’re just jumping back in after playing The Sims 4 all this time, however, it may be tricky to get used to things again, whether that be utilizing the build feature, getting a lot of friends quickly, and so on.

So, we’ve compiled useful The Sims 2 cheats to help you get the best experience possible in the game.

How to enable cheats

ea / dexerto This is what the cheat window looks like in The Sims 2.

In order for cheats to work, you’ll first have to press some key combinations to load up the cheat window.

Here’s how to do it:

PC: CTRL + Shift + C

After you press these keys, a small window should appear on the upper left side of your screen. This is where you can type in the cheats you want and see which ones are active.

How to turn on testing cheats

While many cheats require you to enter the code in the cheat window, certain cheats require the testing cheats command to be enabled first. This mainly applies to those that use the BoolProp command.

On the cheat window, enter boolProp testingCheatsEnabled true

If you’d like to turn it off, enter boolProp testingCheatsEnabled false

The Sims 2 money, build, career cheats

Whether you want your Sim to get rich fast so they can live in their dream home or just want to focus solely on giving them the perfect story, these Sims 2 money, build, and career cheats can help you get the job done.

Money cheat Result kaching Receive 1,000 Simoleons motherlode Receive 50,000 Simoleons FamilyFunds (Family Name) (#) Allows you to set the exact number of money you need

Build & Buy Mode cheat Result moveobjects on Allows you to move any object in the lot as well as remove restrictions on deleting them moveobjects off Turns off the moveobjects cheat by bringing the limitations back RoofSlopeAngle (15-75) Allows you to adjust the slope angle of a roof TerrainType (desert/temperate) Toggles between two terrain types during Neighbourhood view deleteAllCharacters Allows you to remove every Sim in the Neighbourhood boolprop locktiles false Allows you to place floor tiles outside of lot boolprop lotTerrainPaints false Removes floorpainting on lot boolprop displayNeighborhoodProps false Removes props such as rocks and towers in the Neighbourhood boolprop lotWater false Removes water or ponds on a lot snapObjectsToGrid false Allows you to place objects outside of grid

Career cheat Result unlockcareerrewards Unlocks all career rewards in your Sim’s inventory BoolProp testingCheatsEnabled true + Shift-Click the newspaper + Get Jobs for Adults Allows you to select your Sim’s preferred career and set their level

Gameplay cheats

These Sims 2 gameplay cheats are great for adding more spice to your game. Some of them can be used to tweak your Sims’ aging settings as well as their height, but we’ve also included additional cheats to make you display or run the game however you want.

Cheat Result StretchSkeleton Allows you to tweak your Sim’s height Slowmotion [0-8] Plays the game in slow motion Aging off Prevents your Sims from getting older Aging on Reverts the aging setting back to normal intProp maxNumOfVisitingSims 8 Allows you to invite more people in the party -f Sets the game to fullscreen mode -w Sets the game to windowed mode -r[width]x[height] Sets the resolution of the game clear Clears the codes on the cheat window but without removing the effects exit Closes the cheat window

Level-up skills cheat

ea / dexerto A Sim with all skills maxed out instantly.

Got a promotion you’ve been dying for your Sim to get but don’t have time to level up their required skills? Don’t worry; there’s a cheat for that, too, though it’s just a little bit more complicated.

For this to work, you have to enter boolprop testingcheatsenabled true while in the neighborhood. It won’t work if you do it after you’ve entered a lot.

Afterward, select your household in the Neighbourhood, and click the Sim which you want to level up their skills.

From here, all you need to do is go to their Skill page and hold Shift while you drag the skill bar all the way to the right or whatever your preferred level.

Unlock Debug Mode

ea / dexerto Access Debug Mode to quickly fill your Sims’ needs bar and make them happy.

Unlocking Debug Mode is essentially similar to cheating, except there are a few extra steps. By accessing this mode, you get to make further tweaks to your Sims, including adjusting their mood, allowing them to form relationships quickly, and so much more in just a few clicks.

First, though, you’ll have to make sure that you’ve entered boolProp testingCheatsEnabled true in the cheat window.

Once you’ve done that, simply Shift-click on your Sim’s house mailbox. The interaction wheel should now display a plethora of additional options that weren’t there before. These include:

‘Make me know everyone’ to form 25/25 relationships instantly with other Sims in the Neighbourhood

‘Make All Happy’ to fill your Sims needs instantly

‘Trigger Birthday’ to age up a Sim instantly

‘DBG – Force Bills’ to receive Bills

‘DBG – Force Create All EP2 NPCs’ to spawn specific NPCs

‘DBG – FORCE Create Townies’ to generate new townies

‘Invite all Neighbours’ to invite all Sims in the Neighbourhood to your lot

‘Make Friends for Me’ to form 50/50 relationships with everyone in the lot

‘Disallow Visitors’

‘Make All Motives Static’

‘Make All Motives Dynamic’

‘Teleport Here’

‘Show Facial Anims’

‘Stop All Animations on Sim’

‘Interaction – Object Error’

‘Force Genie Delivery’

‘Reset Game Tips’

‘TEST Balloons’

‘Create Break Inducer’

‘Make Cheat Object’

‘Random Secret Members’

So, there you have it. Feel free to use all these Sims 2 cheats however you want to alter your Sims’ lives and gameplay.

Just keep in mind, however, that if you exited the game, then you’ll have to re-enter or enable them all over again for them to work. Additionally, if you’ve made some changes, don’t forget to save your game just to be safe.

While you’re here, check out some of our guides, such as the best Sims 4 expansion packs and the best mods to use for a more exciting playthrough.