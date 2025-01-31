All Sims 1 cheats & how to use them: Money, tricks, more

Using The Sims 1 cheats in your playthrough will allow you to play the game however you want easily. Here’s a list of them all, including helpful gameplay tricks.

Compared to other newer titles in EA’s Life Sim franchise, The Sims 1 is no doubt the most challenging game of all. Not only do Sims have more needs, but these all decay really fast to the point sometimes, you’d often find yourself not having enough time to do everything else.

Article continues after ad

It can be hard to fully enjoy the game when you don’t have the chance to travel to some of the exciting community lots, as well as explore the other worlds if all you’re focusing on is your Sims’ survival.

So, if you’d like to give yourself some room to breathe, we’ve compiled all the working cheats for Sims 1, and explained how to enable them below.

Article continues after ad

How to enable cheats

ea / dexerto The cheat window will pop up on the top left of your screen.

The first thing you need to do before activating cheats is to bring up the cheat window by pressing a few key combinations. Here’s how to do it:

Article continues after ad

PC: CTRL + Shift + C

Once you’ve pressed these keys, there should be a small window on the upper left side of your screen. That is precisely where you’ll enter the cheat codes you want to use later on.

The Sims 1 money, Build & Buy mode & gameplay cheats

ea / dexerto The Goth family lives in a luxurious house. You can, too, with easy money cheats.

Whether you’re fed up with having to sell your window to buy food or looking forward to moving into a bigger house, there are plenty of cheats you can use to make things easier for you.

Before anything else, however, it’s worth knowing that you can repeat cheat codes without having to re-enter them every time by typing “;!” without quotation marks.

Article continues after ad

This is really useful for the money cheat, which multiplies its amount depending on how many times you repeat those commands.

Money cheat Result Rosebud Receive 1000 Simoleons Rosebud;!;!;! Receive 3000 Simoleons Klapaucius (only for unpatched old version of the game) Receive 1000 Simoleons

Build/Buy mode cheat Result move_objects on Allows you to move any object in the lot as well as remove restrictions on deleting them map_edit on Enables map editor map_edit off Disables map editor tile_info on Displays tile information tile_info off Hides tile information rotation [0-3] Rotates the camera’s angle edit_grass [increment] Enables you to edit grass tiles grow_grass Increases the grass amount in each tile prepare_lot Checks the required objects in the lot and fixes them

Gameplay cheat Result set_hour [1-24] Allows you to adjust the in-game hour based on your preference sim_speed [0-1000] Allows you to tweak the in-game speed interests Opens a dialogue showing the Sim’s interest autonomy [1-100] Allows you to set how much you’d like the Sim to act on their own history Writes out the current family’s history bubble_tweak [z offset value] Sets z offset for Sims’ thought bubbles

Gameplay tricks

Unlike newer Sims titles, there are essentially no cheat codes for certain aspects of the game in The Sims 1. Say you want to be promoted in your career – usually, in Sims 4, you’d just enter the exact cheat code for your Sim’s job.

Article continues after ad

However, in the first installment, you’d have to rely on tricks instead, and sometimes, a combination of other cheats to get the other way around, whether that’s to learn skills quickly or build more connections.

Article continues after ad

Skills

ea / dexerto Get instantly better at pretty much everything with this simple trick.

Leveling up skills in the game can take forever if you’re constantly occupied. There is, however, one trick you can use, which involves making a child Sim.

First, you’ll need to go to the Neighbourhood Menu and select the create a family option. Afterward, make a child Sim and enter all their details as usual, including their traits. Once that’s done, save the Sim and select them again in the create a family menu.

Article continues after ad

Once you get to edit them again, age them up into an adult in the CAS menu, and then hit save. The last step is to place them on any lot you want – and now they should have some of their skills instantly leveled up.

Article continues after ad

The only downside to this trick is that the skills are random, but it’s definitely better than starting from zero.

Relationships

ea / dexerto The iconic couple from the whole franchise, Bella and Mortimer Goth.

The easiest way to get into a relationship is to simply make a household consisting of Sims with the same zodiac signs in CAS. After placing them in a lot, have them kiss around 10 times, and they should be engaged with each other.

Article continues after ad

As for making friends, the trick is to create households specifically consisting of Sims that would go along with your main Sim. All you have to do is play as these backup Sims so that your Sim can build more friendships more easily for their job.

Full Needs

ea / dexerto A happy and well-taken care Sim is a lot easier to play as.

If your Sims are constantly tired, dirty, or in a bad mood, you can have their needs filled up instantly by using the move_objects on cheat. After activating this cheat, all you have to do is go to Build/Buy mode and delete that Sim.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve done that, go back to Live Mode and click their icon. You’ll see that they have respawned with filled bars.

You can also essentially do the same thing if you want to increase their sleep or hygiene bar. Only difference is that instead of deleting the Sim, you just need to delete the bed or shower while they’re using it.

Job promotion

ea / dexerto An example of a job promotion in a Sim’s career.

Getting promoted will require you to combine tricks from all the above, mainly because those are the requirements.

Article continues after ad

While different jobs usually require different skills, Sims are generally needed to make friends so they can get promoted. Though this should be a piece of cake as long as you follow the steps earlier.

Another important thing is to make sure they are in a good mood before leaving for work, which you can achieve with the full needs trick.

Lastly, you can also use these tricks to help your Sim get to their job without getting stuck in the way:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Get dressed faster : enable move objects_on and delete their plate while eating to make them immediately get dressed or ready for work.

: enable move objects_on and delete their plate while eating to make them immediately get dressed or ready for work. Never have the carpool leave: enable moving objects_on and put a wall across the road. Alternatively, place one mailbox on one side of the road and the trash can on the other side.

That sums up the list of The Sims 1 cheats, including tricks you can use to play the game however you want. These can definitely be useful in so many things, especially if you have to manage multiple Sims in one household, which can be stressful at times.

While you’re here, check out the cheats for The Sims 4, as well as the best expansion packs to have if you’re looking for similar experiences to the original game.