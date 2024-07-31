All careers in The Sims 4

There are a lot of unique careers for your Sims to pursue in The Sims 4, from the jobs featured in the base game to the many expansions.

Whether your Sim wants a full-time job exploring space as an Astronaut or part-time work in retail to save some extra cash, there’s a wealth of options available to them, and we’ve got a comprehensive list of every possible career in the game.

Every career in The Sims 4

Career Content Pack Job Type Career Tracks / Branches Astronaut Base Game Full Time Space Ranger / Intellersteller Smuggler Athlete Base Game Full Time Professional Athlete / Bodybuilder Business Base Game Full Time Management / Investor Criminal Base Game Full Time Boss / Oracle Culinary Base Game Full Time Chef / Mixologist Entertainer Base Game Full Time Musician / Comedian Freelancer Base Game Full Time Digital Artist / Programmer / Writer / Fashion Photographer / Crafter / Paranormal Investigator Painter Base Game Full Time Master of the Real / Patron of the Arts Secret Agent Base Game Full Time Diamond Agent / Villain Self-Employed Base Game Full Time N/A Style Influencer Base Game Full Time Trendsetter / Stylist Tech Guru Base Game Full Time eSport Gamer / Start up Entrepreneur Writer Base Game Full Time Author / Journalist Detective Get to Work Full Time N/A Doctor Get to Work Full Time N/A Scientist Get to Work Full Time N/A Critic City Living Full Time Arts / Food critic Politician City Living Full Time Politician / Chary Organizer Social Media City Living Full Time Internet Personality / Public Relations Gardener Seasons Full Time Botanist / Floral Designer Actor Get Famous Full Time N/A Military StrangerVille Full Time Covert Operator / Officer Conservationist Island Living Full Time Environmental Manager / Marine Biologist Engineer Discover University Full Time Administrator / Professor Engineer Discovery University Full Time Computer Engineer / Mechanical Engineer Law Discover University Full Time Judge / Private Attorney Civil Designer Echo Living Full Time Civic Planner / Green Technician Salaryperson Snowy Escape Full Time Expert / Supervisor Interior Decorator Dream Home Decorator Full Time N/A Romance Consultant Lovestuck Full Time Matchmaker / Relationship Counselor Babysitter Base Game Part-Time N/A Barista Base Game Part-Time N/A Fast Food Employee Base Game Part-Time N/A Manuel Labourer Base Game Part-Time N/A Retail Employee Base Game Part-Time N/A Diver Island Living Part-Time N/A Fisherman Island Living Part-Time N/A Lifeguard Island Living Part-Time N/A Simfluencer High School Years Part-Time N/A Video Game Streamer High School Years Part-Time N/A Handyperson For Rent Part-Time N/A

Full time jobs

Below we’ve got a more detailed rundown of every full time career in The Sims 4, including the unique career branches you can follow with them.

Astronaut

Dexerto / EA Maxis

The Astronaut is a perfect career option for any Sims fascinated with the wider universe.

Once you progress through the career track, you’ll have the chance to become a Space Ranger patrolling planets, or an Interstellar Smuggler.

Developing your Logic and Fitness skills is essential for becoming an Astronaut.

Athlete

Dexerto / EA Maxis

Sporty types can always pursue the life of an Athlete in The Sims 4.

After being promoted through career levels, a Sim can become a professional athlete and work their way up from a rookie to entering the Hall of Fame. If hitting the weights is what they prefer, the Bodybuilder track is enough option.

Investing in the Fitness skill is what we’d advise for Sims aiming for this career.

Business

Dexerto / EA Maxis

Business-savvy Sims can opt for a Business career where they start as a mailroom technician and climb the cooperate ladder all the way to senior management.

The business branches mean that Sims can either continue working in Management or take their careers into the Investment line of work.

The Charisma and Logic skills are extremely important in Business.

Criminal

For Sims players who are also big fans of the GTA franchise, the Criminal career track may appeal to you as you don’t have to play by the rules, and it’s a great way to make a lot of money.

Criminals can either head down the Crime Boss, or Oracle paths once they’ve progressed enough.

The mischief skill is what you’ll need in order to become a Criminal in The Sims 4.

Culinary

Dexerto / EA Maxis

The Culinary track is great for any food lovers. If your Sims have a passion for food then a career in the Culinary arts may be the way to go.

This path allows a Sim to either work towards becoming a Chef, or a Mixologist so no matter if they before good food or delightful drinks, they should be satisfied with either branch.

Alongside Cooking, the Creative Trait can help a Sim get inspired in their Culinary work.

Entertainer

Dexerto / EA Maxis

Entertainment is ideal for Sims who want to see their name up in lights.

The Entertainer path in The Sims 4 offers the chance to become a Musician or Comedian so Sims with a passion for music, or a great sense of humor will be well suited to this track.

Having high Charisma will benefit Comedians, and being creative will be handy for Musicians.

Freelancer

Dexerto / EA Maxis

Freelancing is one of the most versatile career paths in The Sims 4. This is a unique job to get into as you’ll have to choose an agency to get connections for jobs in your area of expertise.

Sims will work from home in their own time and after they do a certain number of jobs they’ll start to level up. Via the Freelancer path, Sims can work towards being Programmers, Digital Artists, Writers, Fashion Photographers, Crafters, and even Paranormal investigators.

Painter

EA / MAXIS

Lovers of art can follow the Painter career track in The Sims 4.

A Sim can be a professional artist whose technique is studied by future generations. If collecting great works of art sounds more appealing, however, the Patron of the Arts branch sees Sims working their way to becoming a highly respected curator.

The Painting skill will ensure you excel as a Painter in The Sims 4.

Secret Agent

If the traditional 9 – 5 isn’t your thing, the Secret Agent path is one of the most unique and fun.

Sims get their start as a standard Agent answering phones and processing expense reports but can soon become a professional spy living dangerously from mission to mission. Depending on how good or evil you feel, the Diamond Agent or Villian branches are available to go down in this career.

Having Fitness, Charisma, and Logic will also help any Sim pursuing Secret Agent work.

Self-Employed

Self-employed is similar to the freelance route with different type of jobs.

Any Sims who would prefer to be their own boss in the game can earn money through painting, woodworking, gardening, hacking, fishing, and playing music for tips.

Style Influencer

Fashion Forward Sims can thrive as Style Influencers.

Those who progress in this career can be a Professional Sylist or a cutting-edge Trendsetter who changes the fashion world.

Friend of the World is a handy skill to have as a Style Influencer as you’ll more easily be able to connect with other Sims.

Tech Guru

Tech is a lucrative career with a lot of options for Sims who enjoy spending time working with computers. From starting as a live chat support agent to heading up a department as a development captain on groundbreaking products, it’s a satisfying path to take.

Tech Guru’s can either branch off to be eSports Competitors or a Start-up Entrepreneur.

Video Gaming and Programming are essential skills for any Tech Guru to have in The Sims 4.

Writer

Dexerto / EA Maxis

For wordsmiths, writing could be the perfect job to choose in The Sims 4.

By entering a writing career Sims can eventually become a bestselling fiction Author whose characters and worlds are loved worldwide. They could also go down the Journalism route and work their up to editor-in-chief, and even become a scribe of history whose work is studied by future generations.

Writing is the most important skill for any aspiring writer to have in The Sims 4.

Detective

Dexerto / EA Maxis

In the Get to Work expansion, the Detective career was made available to players. Each career in the expansion lets you follow your Sims to work to see their day to day activities and, in this case, the ins and outs of solving crimes.

Detectives can be called to work at any time of day. They’ll collect evidence, take witness reports, and find clues to solve cases.

Doctor

Dexerto / EA Maxis

Doctor was another profession added in the Get to Work DLC. This is another active career where you’ll follow your Sim to the hospital.

Doctors can be called into work at any time, and typically spend their days running tests on patients, diagnosing and treating illnesses, and occasionally attending to any emergencies both in and out of the hospital.

A high level Handiness skill is helpful for Doctors as it can ensure their medical equipment is unbreakable and say a lot of time throughout their working day.

Scientist

Dexerto / EA Maxis

The final job from the Get to Work expansion is Scientist. Like Doctors and Detectives, Scientists can be followed to work and called into their job at any time.

As a Scientist, Sims will work from FutureSim labs where they’ll have to interact with different objects and labs to complete their day-to-day tasks. These include the Chemical Analyzer, Chemistry Lab, and Invention Constructor. They can test serums and create new inventions while working in labs.

Logic is a perfect skill for any Scientist Sims to have, and giving your Sim the Genius Trait also doesn’t hurt as it pairs well with Logic.

Critic

Dexerto / EA Maxis

The City Living introduced 3 additional careers to The Sims 4 with one being the Critic. If you’ve got an opinionated Sim with plenty to say then they could enter the Critic career field.

Depending on their passion, they can branch off into a job as an Art or Food critic. Critics have the option of either working in an office or remotely from home.

The Creative trait is ideal for any aspiring Critic to have in The Sims 4.

Politician

Dexerto / EA Maxis

Politician is another career that was added in the City Living DLC. Sims working in politics can work from home where they’ll be offered their first assignment right away, and if they complete it their job performance will improve.

Once they progress, Sims can continue to follow the Politician branch, or step into Charity Organization instead.

Sims hoping to pursue politics in the game should have the Outgoing and Self-Assered skills.

Social Media

Dexerto / EA Maxis

The final job City Living brought to the game was the Social Media role. Sims on this career path will need to keep on top of the biggest trends, engage their followers, and keep people coming back for more on their various social feeds.

Social Media can lead to either a career as an Internet Personality or a Public Relations role.

Gardener

Dexerto / EA Maxis

Gardening may be ideal for Sims who love the outdoors. This job was added in the game’s Seasons expansion.

Sims who pursue the gardening profession can branch off into Botany (great for logical-minded Sims), or Floral Design (for those who have skills in flower arranging.)

Leveling up the Gardening skill is essential for any Sims with a green thumb in the game.

Actor / Actress

Dexerto / EA Maxis

The Get Famous DLC gave Sims the chance to become famous actors or actresses. If your Sims love the spotlight and are aiming to be in big-budget movies and the most popular TV shows, then this career is a great option.

This path starts with Sims joining an agency to attend auditions, and they can work their way up the ladder from supporting actor to a silver screen icon.

Charisma and Fitness are great skills to have for Actors and Actresses in The Sims 4.

Military

Dexerto / EA Maxis

Military careers made a return to The Sims 4 with the StrangerVille expansion.

Sims will need to have great levels of physical fitness and a lot of discipline to enter a Military career. After progressing, it’s possible to become an Officer or work as a Covert Officer uncovering important intel and secrets.

Logic is also an extremely useful skill especially if a Sim wants to become a Covert Officer.

Conservationist

Dexerto / EA Maxis

Added to the game in the Echo Friendly DLC, the Conservationist career is great for those who want to make a real difference to the planet. This job is all about educating people on the state of the planet and undertaking research exhibitions.

Those who progress in this track can branch into either Environmental Management or Marine Biology.

Logic and Charisma are the primary skills you’ll need as a Conservationist. The Loves Outdoor trait will also be handy.

Education

Dexerto / EA Maxis

The Discover University expansion gave players the option for their Sims to pursue jobs in the education field. Sims can get their start as substitute teachers, and work hard to become a department head who manages a solid team of teachers.

The Professor and Administrator branches are available in the Education path for Sims to pursue.

Research and Debate, and Logic are solid skills to have in the Education field.

Engineer

Dexerto / EA Maxis

Another track introduced in Discover University was the Engineer route. This is perfect for problem solvers and Sims who love tackling puzzles.

Sims get their foot in the door as a support technician and work their way up to becoming an expert engineer, mentoring the rookies. After progressing, it’s possible to specialist in Computer Programming, or Mechanical Engineering.

The Robotics skills is ideal for any Engineers in the game.

Law

Dexerto / EA Maxis

The final career path added in Discover University was Law.

Progressing on this path can lead Sims to branch out into becoming either a Private Attorney or preceding over the court as a Judge. Either way, any Sims who feel passionate about justice will thrive in a Law career.

Research and Debate, and Logic skills are perfect for aspiring Lawyers.

Civil Designer

Dexerto / EA Maxis

The Eco Lifestyle expansion added the Civil Designer career track to The Sims 4.

This job role is also about planning and presenting ideas for neighborhood development, as well as designing eco-friendly furniture, and influencing members of the community to vote for neighborhood action plans. Progression can let Sims go into Civic Planning, or work as a Green Technician.

Charisma and Logic are particularly handy to have as a Civil Designer.

Salaryperson

Dexerto / EA Maxis

The Salaryperson job was made available in the Snowy Escape DLC. This is similar to Business but it follows more of a Japanese structure. Sims with logical thinking and writing abilities can get a good start as a Salaryperson.

Sims working their way up in this career path can either become Experts or Supervisors in their field.

Writing and Programming skills can help you excel as a Salaryperson in The Sims 4.

Interior Decorator

Dexerto / EA Maxis

The Interior Decorator career was added to The Sims 4 in the Dream Home Decorator expansion. Once they’ve started their role, Sims will have to choose a gig which will typically take 1 – 2 days to complete.

These gigs range from room renovations, commercial renovations, room additions, level additions, and level renovations. A Sim can only take on one gig at a time, and upon completing them successfully, their reputation as an Interior Designer will increase within the community – leading to more gigs.

Romance Consultant

The latest career path to arrive in The Sims 4 is a Romance Consultant, made available in the Lovestruck expansion.

This job is all about helping other Sims navigate their relationships, and in some cases helping them find and get into relationships. Progression will allow a Sim to either pursue Matchmaking or the path of a Relationship Counselor.

Charisma and Logic are skills you should develop for pursuing a Romance Consultant role.

Part-Time jobs in The Sims 4

Teen Sims have the option to work a part-time job alongside their studies. Older Sims can work 2 part-time jobs at any given time.

Here are all the part-time jobs in The Sims 4 and which content they’re available in:

Babysitter (Base game)

Barista (Base game)

Fast Food Employee (Base game)

Manual Labourer (Base game)

Retail Employee (Base game)

Diver (Island Living expansion)

Fisherman (Island Living expansion)

Lifeguard (Island Living expansion)

Simfluencer (High School Years expansion)

Video Game Streamer (High School Years expansion)

Handyperson (For Rent expansion)

After-school activities

Children and teen Sims can enroll in after-school activities in The Sims 4. These are similar to adult careers but are unpaid. Here are all the available activities in the game, and the content they’re from:

Scout (Seasons)

Drama Club (Get Famous)

E-Sports Competitor (Discover University)

Soccer Team Player (Discover University)

Cheer Team Member (High School Years)

Chess Team Member (High School Years)

Computer Team Member (High School Years)

Football Team Member (High School Years)

Odd Jobs & Errands

Finally, in the Cottage Living and Island Living expansions odd jobs & errands were introduced to the game.

These are small one-of tasks that a Sim can complete to earn some extra money.

Those are all the careers in The Sims 4!