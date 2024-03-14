How to buy Pokimane’s Myna Snacks Stanley cup collab

Pokimane’s Myna Snacks brand is collaborating with the viral Stanley tumblers to release a limited edition of the popular mugs. Here’s how to get your hands on one.

Popular Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys launched her very first company, Myna Snacks, in late 2023 — a business endeavor that instantly went viral online.

Pokimane’s Midnight Mini Cookies were Myna’s inaugural offering, sold in boxes of 4, 8, and 12-packs for $25, $50, and $75, respectively.

Now, Myna is launching another major product in collaboration with Stanley, the viral mug brand that took over social media earlier this year and had customers flocking to Target in droves hoping to get their hands on a tumbler or two.

Instagram/mynasnacks

How to get limited edition Pokimane Myna Snacks Stanley cup

On March 14, 2024, Pokimane’s Myna Snacks company revealed its collab with Stanley for a unique, Myna-branded tumbler.

However, these mugs have limited availability, with only 100 up for purchase at the time of publication. Here’s how you can get your hands on one.

MynaSnacks

To get a limited edition Myna Stanley Mug, simply click our link below! The Stanley Mug is available to put in your cart for $55 — a bit more expensive than the run-of-the-mill Stanley Tumbler, but it is engraved with the Myna logo in a muted cream color.

That’s not all; those who nab a Limited Edition Myna Stanley mug can get 15% off Midnight Mini cookies. Since only 100 are up for grabs, it’s best not to wait if you’re keen on getting one for yourself!

