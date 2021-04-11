Summit1g pulls off insane raid with xQc during Sea of Thieves return - Dexerto

In his long-awaited return to the pirate life in Sea of Thieves, Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar teamed up with Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel for a sneaky raid on an enemy crew that left both streamers’ chats dying from laughter.

One of the biggest streamers on Twitch, Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar has created content in many different titles during his time on the platform. Summit carved out his place on Twitch not only with impressive skill in competitive FPS titles, but also in single player games like Sea of Thieves.

Rare’s open-world pirate sandbox was previously a staple of Summit’s channel, and he enjoyed sharing the game’s content with his community. However, in recent months the streamer began focusing his content on other games, like participating in GTA RP on the NoPixel 3.0 server.

After a break away from Sea of Thieves, Summit began streaming it again in early 2021. In one of his first streams back in, Lazar teamed up with fellow Twitch powerhouse Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel for a raid on an enemy crew that resulted in some absolutely hilarious shenanigans.

On April 11, the two Twitch streamers teamed up and set sail on the high seas looking for adventure. They quickly found it by bumping into another ship manned by a rival crew, and both groups began exchanging fire with each other across the water.

While the shootout ended in a stalemate, the streamers and their crew quickly devised a plan to get the jump on their opponents. They swam to a nearby island and then used the game’s ‘Hide’ emote (lying on the ground, curled up in a ball) to conceal themselves from their opponents.

Shortly after, the enemy vessel pulled up to the island and its crew began to take a look around. After waiting for the perfect moment to strike, Summit and xQc sprinted into the enemy ship, and then used to the emote again to hide in plain sight in the ship’s interior.

As the streamers hid inside the enemy ship, its crew walked right by them several times, but Summit and xQc were never spotted. The pair’s Twitch viewers laughed hysterically as the enemy pirates wandered around searching for them, but couldn’t quite locate the intruders.

After this went on for several minutes, Summit and xQc finally decided the time was right to attack, and sprung their trap. They engaged the enemy crew in a sneak attack, but unfortunately the element of surprise was not enough and they were defeated by the rival pirates.

Despite their stealthy plan not working out in the end, both streamers were able to share the hilarious Sea of Thieves moment with their communities, and showcased why Rare’s title has the potential to create such entertaining content.

Summit’s seafaring adventures with xQc kicked off after the Canadian streamer was banned from the GTA NoPixel server for a third time. While xQc could make a return to NoPixel soon, he seems happy to team up with Summit and terrorize players in Sea of Thieves until his ban expires.