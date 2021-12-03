Sea of Thieves player goes viral on TikTok with insane hurdy-gurdy skills

A Sea of Thieves player has gone viral on TikTok for her incredible sea shanty covers using a real-life hurdy-gurdy.

While the Sea of Thieves community loves nothing more than boarding opposing ships and collecting loot to their heart’s content, there’s always one member of every crew who gets distracted by the game’s amazing set of instruments.

With a variety of sea shanties to play and the ability to sync up the tune with your crewmates, it’s easy to spend hours playing music rather than exploring islands for buried treasure.

Of course, some players decide to take it a step further, with their passion for the instruments in-game extending into their real lives.

Well, that’s certainly the case for anniehurdygurdy, whose incredible talent for the 10th-century instrument has led her to go viral on TikTok.

SoT player shows off their incredible talent for the hurdy-gurdy

Over the years, Rare has added countless sea shanties to the game for players to perform and a few have established themselves as fan-favorites.

One of which is the unbelievably catchy ‘Bosun Bill’, so after anniehurdygurdy was requested to play the tune on her hurdy-gurdy by another SoT player, it wasn’t long before she uploaded a video to TikTok.

The performance quickly went viral, with players shocked at how accurate her cover resembled the song in-game.

While her hurdy-gurdy does look a lot more modern than the beaten-up wooden one players will be familiar with, it’s incredible to watch someone who’s mastered the instrument in real life.

The comments are filled with players asking for covers of ‘Maiden Voyage’ and ‘Summon the Megaladon’, so it’s likely we’ll be seeing more Sea of Thieves tunes from anniehurdygurdy in the future.

With it being such an old instrument, it’s not every day that you see someone playing the hurdy-gurdy. However, with Annie showing off her talent to hundreds of thousands of people on TikTok, it’s likely a few SoT players will decide to pick one up and learn how to play it for themselves.