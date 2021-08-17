How to play Sea of Thieves cross platform: Xbox, PC & Mobile crossplay

Sea of Thieves cross-platform play is available on Xbox, PC, and on Mobile – and here we’re going to show you how it works.

Originally released back in 2018, Sea of Thieves has been experiencing a swift change in the tides, as Rare have been updating the game consistently and it’s a point now where the game is better than ever.

While there’s a lot to do within Sea of Thieves, you’re going to want to venture into the seas with some buddies. But, if you happen to be playing on different platforms, then crossplay is going to be the route you’re going to want to take.

So, let’s dive in and see how you can connect with more players in Sea of Thieves.

Does Sea of Thieves have crossplay?

The answer is yes. Sea of Thieves cross-platform supports the following:

Xbox One, Series X/S

PC

Mobile

The game hasn’t been released on PlayStation consoles as of now, and that is very unlikely to ever happen as it’s a Microsoft Studios and Rare exclusive.

How to play Sea of Thieves cross-platform on Xbox, PC, and Mobile

Unlike other games that require you to tinker with some settings in-game, Sea of Thieves has a rather simple method in order to play cross-platform.

You just need to add your friends through the in-game menus to join a lobby with them.

This can be done through the games home screen, and you’ll just need to search their name within the menus, and add them. Once this is done, just invite them to your lobby, and jump into the seas and conquer all the missions!

While checking out some of the many locations and tasks within Sea of Thieves, be sure to check out our review of the new Pirates Life DLC that was added in the Summer of 2021.