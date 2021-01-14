 Twitch streamer mistakes NPCs for Rust players more than once, and it’s hilarious - Dexerto
Twitch streamer mistakes NPCs for Rust players more than once, and it’s hilarious

Published: 14/Jan/2021 2:25

by Alan Bernal
Rust can have a steep learning curve for first-time players as Twitch streamer ‘GingerBeardie’ found out trying to befriend, then later getting shot at, by NPCs he mistook for actual players.

Facepunch Studios’ Rust is a multiplayer survival game. Depending on the server you’re on the rules can change, but in general, linking up with allies and creating fortresses to safely create and store equipment and weapons is at the core of the game.

But getting to that point means starting from the bottom and working your way to the top, and that takes exploration and branching out to new parts of the map to reap and kind of reward.

In that respect, GingerBeardie was doing exactly what he was supposed to be doing, but might have jumped the gun when trying to meet the locals.

But Twitch audiences were beside themselves when Beardie came across an NPC and tried to befriend the character, only to be met with nothing by silence.

“Hey man… Hello?” Beardie attempted, before his Twitch chat played spoiler to his attempt at socializing with the machine. “What is that? That’s an NPC? Are you trolling me?”

At the realization, he buried his face into his hands and had to have a laugh with himself at the blunder. It was a simple mistake to make, and something that most players would do once themselves.

But that wasn’t the end of his gaffe. There was a moment when Beardie was walking through the beaches and came across a Scientist who obviously didn’t have apprehensions of firing at the streamer at first contact.

“What’s up my dude,” Beardie said to the character with a blue Hazmat suit before it immediately pulled out its pistol. “No no, chil chill chill! The f**k! Just chill, man!”

But his attempts to reason with the nonplayer character was futile, as the defenseless Beardie raged while getting shot at since he thought the ‘player’ was betraying the role-playing aspect of the server.

It wasn’t until later that his chat once again reminded him that that was indeed an NPC. Hopefully, these blunders won’t stick with Beardie as he gets used to Rust, but his Twitch viewers sure won’t mind since it provides loads of amusement.

Tetris legend Jonas Neubauer passes away aged 39

Published: 9/Jan/2021 13:32 Updated: 9/Jan/2021 13:58

by Luke Edwards
jonas neubauer on computer
Jonas Neubauer

Seven-time Tetris World Champion Jonas Neubauer died at the age of 39 on January 4 after a sudden medical emergency.

The American, an icon of the game, won seven of the first eight Classic Tetris World Championships (CTWC) between 2010 and 2017, finishing as runner-up in 2014 and 2018.

His influence extended far beyond his achievements in the game, as he inspired the competitors around him. In a 2018 interview with VICE, now two-time World Champion Joseph Saelee said: “I would say most of my gameplay is based off Jonas’s gameplay. I try to play exactly like him for the most part.”

Jonas was also a popular Twitch streamer, with 25k followers. Such was his greatness, he went viral in 2018 after accidentally breaking the then world record for quickest time to reach 300,000 points, achieving the feat in 1 minute and 57 seconds.

Tributes pour in for Jonas Neubauer

News of his passing was announced on his Twitter account on January 9. The message said: “He was the absolute best. We are devastated, overwhelmed with grief, and we already miss him dearly.”

The news sent shockwaves around the world of esports and gaming, with tributes pouring in to commemorate Jonas and his achievements.

Tetris paid tribute, writing “Jonas Neubauer was one of the greatest classic Tetris players of all time in skill, spirit, and kindness.”

Joseph Saelee, who stunned Jonas to win the 2018 CTWC, left a simple message that said: “Rest In Peace, Jonas.”

TSM chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura said: “I only had the opportunity to meet him once, but he was a very kind person who had a great enthusiasm for all games from tetris to chess and beyond.”

Chris Higgins, director of the documentary ‘Best of Five: The Tetris Champions’, described him as a “loyal son, great husband, staunch friend.”

One fan has created a digital card, free for all to sign, which will be sent to Jonas’ family, with the opportunity for people to leave a message to one of the greats of esports.