Twitch streamer eskay left speechless after receiving $2,000 donation playing Rust - Dexerto

Whilst playing Rust, Twitch streamer eskay received an unexpected donation of $2,000 and it’s fair to say it took her by surprise.

Seeing Twitch streamers receive huge donations is always entertaining content for viewers watching live. Depending on the person who receives the donation, it’s difficult to tell how someone will react when they’re given a lump sum of money.

It was only back in mid-January when Twitch personality HAchubby surprised her viewers by celebrating a Twitch donation in a way no one had ever seen before.

In eskay’s case, it was obvious she was completely lost for words with the situation and couldn’t believe what had just happened.

Twitch streamer blown away by huge donation

On her January 26 stream, eskay received a huge surprise that she definitely wasn’t expecting.

After being live for over 18 hours streaming Rust, eskay was coming to the conclusion of her stream when one of her viewers donated $2,000 out of the blue.

It’s fair to say it caught her off-guard and left her completely lost words: “Oh my god, what the f**k, dude… Uae, thank you for the 2,000 f**king dollars dude, what.”

If that wasn’t enough, just after receiving the donation she hit 100 thousand followers on her Twitch channel. Of course, she was completely overwhelmed by the scenario, but it was obvious she was extremely grateful to her viewers: “Is that 100k followers? Jesus. Jesus this is too much.”

It’s no surprise eskay was lost for words when all of these events took place. At that point in the stream, she had been live for over 18 hours and she’d made it very clear she was excited to go and get some sleep.

There’s no denying that it’s always great to see a Twitch streamer you enjoy watching receive a huge donation. A lot of them solely rely on their stream for income so donations like this one can be a huge boost for them.

Either way, there’s no better way to end an 18-hour stream than with a $2,000 donation – it doesn’t get much better than that.