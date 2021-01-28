 Twitch streamer eskay left speechless after receiving $2,000 donation playing Rust - Dexerto
Logo
Rust

Twitch streamer eskay left speechless after receiving $2,000 donation playing Rust

Published: 28/Jan/2021 13:46

by Alex Garton
Huge Rust Twitch donation
Twitch: eskay/Facepunch Studios

Share

Whilst playing Rust, Twitch streamer eskay received an unexpected donation of $2,000 and it’s fair to say it took her by surprise.

Seeing Twitch streamers receive huge donations is always entertaining content for viewers watching live. Depending on the person who receives the donation, it’s difficult to tell how someone will react when they’re given a lump sum of money.

It was only back in mid-January when Twitch personality HAchubby surprised her viewers by celebrating a Twitch donation in a way no one had ever seen before.

In eskay’s case, it was obvious she was completely lost for words with the situation and couldn’t believe what had just happened.

Rust screenshot
Facepunch Studios
Rust has become one of the most popular games on Twitch since OfflineTV setup its dedicated servers.

Twitch streamer blown away by huge donation

On her January 26 stream, eskay received a huge surprise that she definitely wasn’t expecting.

After being live for over 18 hours streaming Rust, eskay was coming to the conclusion of her stream when one of her viewers donated $2,000 out of the blue.

It’s fair to say it caught her off-guard and left her completely lost words: “Oh my god, what the f**k, dude… Uae, thank you for the 2,000 f**king dollars dude, what.”

If that wasn’t enough, just after receiving the donation she hit 100 thousand followers on her Twitch channel. Of course, she was completely overwhelmed by the scenario, but it was obvious she was extremely grateful to her viewers: “Is that 100k followers? Jesus. Jesus this is too much.”

It’s no surprise eskay was lost for words when all of these events took place. At that point in the stream, she had been live for over 18 hours and she’d made it very clear she was excited to go and get some sleep.

There’s no denying that it’s always great to see a Twitch streamer you enjoy watching receive a huge donation. A lot of them solely rely on their stream for income so donations like this one can be a huge boost for them.

Either way, there’s no better way to end an 18-hour stream than with a $2,000 donation – it doesn’t get much better than that.

Pokemon

Pokemon Go February 2 Spotlight Hour: Shiny Ekans, 2x bonus, more

Published: 28/Jan/2021 19:49

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Go logo next to Ekans.
Niantic / Game Freak

Share

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is hosting its first Spotlight Hour of February 2021 by focusing on Red and Blue favorite, Ekans. Fans of the Gen I Poison-type will not want to miss out as the event will feature a Shiny version of the ‘mon, as well as bonus XP.

Niantic is kicking off February’s Spotlight Hour by celebrating Kanto region ‘mon Ekans. The one-hour event will give players a chance to stock up on Candy to evolve the purple snake into an Arbok.

Trainers participating may even run into a Shiny version of the Gen I character. Here is everything you need know about the limited time Spotlight Hour on February 2.

Screenshot of Ekans in Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The beloved Gen I snake will be featured in February’s Spotlight Hour.

Pokemon Go Ekans Spotlight Hour start time

Every Tuesday of each month, the mobile title honors a single ‘mon for one hour. During those 60 minutes, fans will see a major boost in spawn rates which will allow them to stock up on Candy, as well as give them a chance to catch a Shiny variant.

Gen I’s Ekans will be the featured ‘mon on February 2. The limited-time event officially goes live at 6PM and runs till 7PM. It should be noted that it is based on each player’s local time, so make sure to show up based on your own clock.

While Ekans is by no means a rare character, Trainers will want to use the hour to try to score the highly coveted Shiny variant – which can be evolved into an Arbok. Players can also get bonus XP as well, which we will go over below.

Screenshot of Shiny Ekans and Arbok in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Players may even be able to evolve a Shiny Arbok during the February hour in Go.

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour bonus

The Ekans Spotlight Hour will run alongside this week’s Mystery Bonus. On February 2, players can get 2x XP each time they evolve a Pokemon. This applies to any ‘mon in your storage, so it’s the perfect time to grind your Trainer Level.

Many fans are still trying to reach level 50, so the 60-minute celebration is a great time to wrack up points quickly to boost your stats.

Pokemon Go Mystery Bonus Hour screen.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
In 2021, a Mystery Bonus Hour will run alongside Spotlight celebrations.

While Ekans isn’t special per-se, the Gen I snake has become a classic character from Red and Blue. So those that love the serpent ‘mon will want to participate for a chance at encountering a Shiny, if nothing else.

Just like 2020, each month will have a total four Spotlight Hours that go live on Tuesday. February is also packed with events including the Kanto Tour on the 20th.