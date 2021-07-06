Sykkuno reveals Twitch chat hate is forcing him to change up OfflineTV Rust streams

Streaming star Sykkuno has explained why he’s making a big change to the way he goes about things in the return of OfflineTV’s Rust server, as he’s now not going to cave to his chat.

Over the last 12 months, Sykkuno’s stardom has continued to skyrocket thanks to games like Among Us and GTA RP.

He’s got a hugely supportive fanbase across different social media platforms and has become a genuine internet sensation. However, it’s not always positive.

Sometimes, his fans overstep their boundaries and try to take over his stream with backseat gaming and demands. Sykkuno has called it out before, and some of his viewers have even started to referee things themselves, but with Rust back on the table, he’s making a change anyway.

Prior to the launch of the OfflineTV Rust server update on July 5, Sykkuno explained that the last time he dove into the world of Rust, his chat would try to demand that he joined certain squads.

Yet, when he did, they’d get upset that he couldn’t bring his other pals, which led to him getting flamed by some viewers. Well, that’s changing. “I’m just going to do whatever I want,” he said.

“I’m pretty sure I’m just going to do whatever, guys. I’ll probably end up joining (a team) at some point,” Sykkuno added. “I’m just going to do whatever I want guys, and that’s the thing I’ve really learned because no matter what I do, people get upset.”

With this being Rust, it’s tough to go it alone, and Sykkuno did ultimately start teaming with some of his GTA RP pals Ray__C and AnthonyZ.

He also previously said that the Rust server might not be for him for too long, given its mostly PVP action and not RP, so we’ll have to see how long he sticks around for.