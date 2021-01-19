 Shroud explains why Rust is perfect game to play right now - Dexerto
Rust

Shroud explains why Rust is perfect game to play right now

Published: 19/Jan/2021 4:54 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 4:56

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Shroud Rust perfect game
Twitch: Shroud / Facepunch

shroud

In a conversation with his fans, Shroud explained why Rust is the perfect game to play right now and how nothing else out there that can give you “the same amount of fun.” It’s the reason why he hasn’t gotten bored yet.

Rust has exploded into popularity once again. It happened after the Offline TV servers pitted some of the biggest streamers in the world against each other in a no-holds-barred quest for survival and conquest. It’s already produced an abundance of content and drama, and the headlines keep on coming

Mike ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is one of the head honchos on his server, which is a given considering his god-tier aim. He’s been going pretty hard in the past few weeks and produced an impressive highlight reel.

Most of his fans love it. However, some of them are less enthusiastic about the game. They asked whether he’ll consider playing something else, which prompted him to explain why it’s the perfect game to play right now.

Shroud Rust OfflineTV
Shroud
Shroud is one of the more experienced Rust players in the OfflineTV server.

“I wanted to play something else besides Rust,” he said. “But like I said before, Rust is just so easy to play. You just go in, you walk around, you can either shoot sh*t, talk to people. It’s just so easy to play.”

“Rust has gotten boring?” he said, reading a fan’s question out loud. “I still enjoy it [and] I still think it’s fun. It’s lots of fun to watch if you watch the right people. I don’t think it’s gotten boring by any means.”

“What else can you play?” he added. “That’s the thing, right. Like, maybe if there were other games out right now that were banging, you’d be like, f**k yeah. I’m going to play something else. But what else could you play?”

“There’s so much content in Rust, like with the role-playing server and whatnot, you can do so many different things,” he said. “You can really do whatever, right? Like, what else is there to play that will give you all of the same amounts of fun.”

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that Rust is a gold mine when it comes to endless possibilities. It’s chaotic and frantic at the best of times, and there is so much players can do.

It doesn’t matter whether you want to build, hunt, farm, fight, raid, grief enemies, or a combination of them all. Rust has no limits, and that’s probably why it’s kept Shroud coming back.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War player hits first prestige without a single kill

Published: 19/Jan/2021 2:20

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War prestige icon
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

An extremely patient Call of Duty player has just reached first prestige in Black Ops Cold War, without ever dealing damage to their opponents.

The name of the game with Call of Duty has always been simple. Kill your opponents before they kill you. It’s the core principle for which every other system in the franchise has been built around.

While a majority of players stick to fundamentals and play the game as intended, there’s always some that veer from the path. As gamers are sinking their teeth into Black Ops Cold War, many have reached new heights with the innovative prestige system. Though one player has taken their time in reaching the very first prestige.

They’re not worrying about their KD. They don’t care for weapon camos or powerful attachments. They’re never trying to top the leaderboards. All this player cares about is ending each match with zero kills to their name.

Black Ops Cold War combat record
Reddit: Pilgore1
This player reached first prestige in Black Ops Cold War without a single kill to their name.

It took a full 37 hours of game time for Reddit user ‘Pilgore1’ to accomplish their goal. Without ever killing another player, they reached the first prestige over the course of 200 games.

Their highest killstreak throughout this effort was a whopping zero. This player literally never acquired a single-elimination, not even accidentally. Instead, they spent their time focusing on other aspects of the game.

Playing the objective and “clearing the sky,” were the key factors that gained this player XP over time. It clearly took longer than the typical prestige, but they still managed to make it happen.

Surprisingly, their overall record was positive despite the lack of slaying power. 102 wins to 83 losses was the final tally. They even had a career-best winning streak of seven games in a row, according to the player.

Comment from discussion Getting prestige a different way..

They used “all three LMGs” with a heavy focus on “vehicle damage” attachments. Moreover, the Engineer perk came in handy as did Cold Blooded. When the skies were clear of enemy streaks and it came time to focus on the objective, however, they simply “[threw their] body on there.”

There’s no telling what drove them to play Call of Duty in such a unique way. Though they still managed to enjoy the process. “I just find doing it fun,” they explained. “I also have a lot, maybe too much, patience, so that helps.”