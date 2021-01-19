Shroud explains why Rust is perfect game to play right now - Dexerto

In a conversation with his fans, Shroud explained why Rust is the perfect game to play right now and how nothing else out there that can give you “the same amount of fun.” It’s the reason why he hasn’t gotten bored yet.

Rust has exploded into popularity once again. It happened after the Offline TV servers pitted some of the biggest streamers in the world against each other in a no-holds-barred quest for survival and conquest. It’s already produced an abundance of content and drama, and the headlines keep on coming.

Mike ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is one of the head honchos on his server, which is a given considering his god-tier aim. He’s been going pretty hard in the past few weeks and produced an impressive highlight reel.

Most of his fans love it. However, some of them are less enthusiastic about the game. They asked whether he’ll consider playing something else, which prompted him to explain why it’s the perfect game to play right now.

“I wanted to play something else besides Rust,” he said. “But like I said before, Rust is just so easy to play. You just go in, you walk around, you can either shoot sh*t, talk to people. It’s just so easy to play.”

“Rust has gotten boring?” he said, reading a fan’s question out loud. “I still enjoy it [and] I still think it’s fun. It’s lots of fun to watch if you watch the right people. I don’t think it’s gotten boring by any means.”

“What else can you play?” he added. “That’s the thing, right. Like, maybe if there were other games out right now that were banging, you’d be like, f**k yeah. I’m going to play something else. But what else could you play?”

“There’s so much content in Rust, like with the role-playing server and whatnot, you can do so many different things,” he said. “You can really do whatever, right? Like, what else is there to play that will give you all of the same amounts of fun.”

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that Rust is a gold mine when it comes to endless possibilities. It’s chaotic and frantic at the best of times, and there is so much players can do.

It doesn’t matter whether you want to build, hunt, farm, fight, raid, grief enemies, or a combination of them all. Rust has no limits, and that’s probably why it’s kept Shroud coming back.