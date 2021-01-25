OfflineTV Rust server creator teases new map and plans for Season 3 update

Twitch streamer and creator of the OfflineTV Rust server baboabe has seemingly revealed some of the changes coming to the server after the next wipe.

The OfflineTV Rust server has given Facepunch Studio’s sandbox game an unexpected boost in popularity in the last few weeks, as a number of top Twitch streamers and YouTubers have flocked to play.

In recent days, though, some of the top streamers haven’t been playing, with the server’s creator – baobabe – putting it down to burnout after playing over 300 hours of Rust since the server got underway.

With a forced wipe on the horizon, many streamers will likely be planning to make a return, and it looks like Abe has got some interesting plans in store for the reset.

The forced wipe means that players start from zero and gives Abe the chance to reconfigure a few things like how scrap works, where on the map people can fight, and more.

During his January 21 stream, the streamer teased that there should be a new map for streamers, and there might even be a theme. Additionally, the gambling area that has become a point of contention for some viewers and players, might be moved as well.

“I think it would be cool to have like a theme, so if we did like a Pirate theme right, we can literally make the entire map water, and then we can have one main island in the center,” Abe said, showing how the pretty major change could work.

On top of that, the streamer explained that there might be a few more surprises for players in terms of more player vs environment type scenarios where they’re fighting NPCs more frequently.

One other idea he floated was an arena where teams could enter a CS:GO style map and fight each other, giving them a change from the usual fights in the open.

We’ll have to wait and see what comes to fruition when the server gets going again, but it appears as if it could even more interesting than last time.