OfflineTV Rust server creator teases new map and plans for Season 3 update

Published: 25/Jan/2021 11:43

by Connor Bennett
Rust characters with weapons and the offline tv logo
Facepunch Studios/Offline TV

Twitch streamer and creator of the OfflineTV Rust server baboabe has seemingly revealed some of the changes coming to the server after the next wipe.

The OfflineTV Rust server has given Facepunch Studio’s sandbox game an unexpected boost in popularity in the last few weeks, as a number of top Twitch streamers and YouTubers have flocked to play.

In recent days, though, some of the top streamers haven’t been playing, with the server’s creator – baobabe – putting it down to burnout after playing over 300 hours of Rust since the server got underway. 

With a forced wipe on the horizon, many streamers will likely be planning to make a return, and it looks like Abe has got some interesting plans in store for the reset. 

Facepunch Studios
Rust was initially released all the way back in 2013.

The forced wipe means that players start from zero and gives Abe the chance to reconfigure a few things like how scrap works, where on the map people can fight, and more. 

During his January 21 stream, the streamer teased that there should be a new map for streamers, and there might even be a theme. Additionally, the gambling area that has become a point of contention for some viewers and players, might be moved as well. 

“I think it would be cool to have like a theme, so if we did like a Pirate theme right, we can literally make the entire map water, and then we can have one main island in the center,” Abe said, showing how the pretty major change could work. 

On top of that, the streamer explained that there might be a few more surprises for players in terms of more player vs environment type scenarios where they’re fighting NPCs more frequently. 

One other idea he floated was an arena where teams could enter a CS:GO style map and fight each other, giving them a change from the usual fights in the open.

We’ll have to wait and see what comes to fruition when the server gets going again, but it appears as if it could even more interesting than last time.

Gamer Dad goes viral after son shares hilariously chaotic Overwatch gameplay

Published: 25/Jan/2021 6:47

by Brad Norton
Overwatch Dad goes viral playing Lucio
Blizzard / Twitter: biggestsonicfan

An extremely energetic parent has gone viral on Twitter for his unique Overwatch playstyle that equates to a real workout while playing as Lucio.

An enthusiastic Dad has been shared all across Twitter for his hilarious reactions while playing Overwatch. He’s not calling enemies out, nor is he getting overly hype with his team.

Instead, this viral video is all about his chaotic movement.

While playing some Deathmatch as Lucio, this parent got all too immersed in the game. Almost every jump, strafe, and dodge was mirrored in real life. 

Just how turning your controller helps turn faster in any game, this Dad took that mantra to an all-new level, applying it to every movement in Overwatch.

As fights came into effect, he was sliding all over the place trying to evade incoming fire. Given that Lucio is one of the most mobile heroes in the game, he was consistently getting into battle and having to reposition.

These weren’t subtle movements either. He was properly moving from side to side, even pushing away from the keyboard and mouse at times. There was rarely a moment where he remained still in front of the monitor.

“My dad plays Overwatch like this,” ‘biggestsonicfan’ said on Twitter. “He jerks around, dodging and peeking around corners. He lifts his mouse a lot. He loses his breath.”

It didn’t take long for social media to explode over the heartwarming video. Hundreds of thousands of views later and gamers from all scenes have chimed in to support the Dad’s efforts. Even Lucio’s voice actor Jonny Cruze caught wind of the viral clip. “He plays Lucio. I am honored.”

There must be some method behind the madness, however. Not only did the Dad secure some kills while in this groove, but they even finished among the top. “That was fun,” he said after the match. “Top four finish!”

Unfortunately, this type of extreme playstyle comes at a cost. “This is chair four,” the son followed up on Twitter. “The carpet under him is completely ripped up, and in the video, you can see light marks on his desk where the chair has dented it. 