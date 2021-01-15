LilyPichu roasts Kristoferyee in savage rap battle on OfflineTV Rust server

Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki took on Kristoferyee ‘Kristoferyee’ Yee in a rap battle on OfflineTV’s RP server and it’s fair to say both contestants didn’t hold back.

The hype and excitement surrounding Rust continues to rise as even more streamers have joined in on the action across both of OfflineTV’s servers.

Since Abe ‘Baboabe’ Chung’s decision to split the original OfflineTV server into two, both PvP and RP players have had dedicated servers to enjoy. With ‘The Badlands’ PvP server descending into constant raids and killing, players on ‘The Divide’ RP server have been finding other ways to battle each other without the use of weapons.

One such encounter involved huge online personality LilyPichu taking on fellow Twitch streamer Kristoferyee in a rap battle in front of a crowd of onlookers.

LilyPichu vs Kristoferyee in savage rap battle

It’s not every day you get to see two Twitch personalities take part in a heated rap battle on a custom-made stage. Well, that’s exactly the kind of content you should expect while watching OfflineTV’s RP server.

LilyPichu took on Kristoferyee at the rap dome on January 14 in front of the likes of Corpse, JackSepticEye, and Ludwig.

Both participants had a set of great bars and lines throughout, with Lily taking the more savage approach: “It’s hard to think of roasts, I don’t really have much planned, when Kristofer himself as a person is so bland.”

Despite Kristofer’s slow start, he came back strong with a hard-hitting set of bars later on in the battle: “Look I don’t mean to be a snitch, but word on the server is that you’re an evil b***h, I’m loyal to H12, you only commit treason, what kind of person hates cats for no reason.”

It looked like Lily was on the ropes at that point, but she refused to go down without a fight and arguably won the battle with her final verse: “My dog has more charisma, more talent, and he’s cute, not to mention on Twitter and Instagram he has more followers to boot.”

Finishing with a jab about clout and followers was just enough to secure Lily the victory over Kristofer. It’s fair to say she definitely took the more ruthless approach and it certainly paid off in the end.

Fingers crossed this isn’t the last rap battle we’ll see on the OfflineTV Rust server, it’d be great to get Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel in the rap dome to see how he’d perform.