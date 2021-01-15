Logo
LilyPichu roasts Kristoferyee in savage rap battle on OfflineTV Rust server

Published: 15/Jan/2021 17:31

by Alex Garton
Twitch: LilyPichu/Facepunch Studios

LilyPichu

Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki took on Kristoferyee ‘Kristoferyee’ Yee in a rap battle on OfflineTV’s RP server and it’s fair to say both contestants didn’t hold back.

The hype and excitement surrounding Rust continues to rise as even more streamers have joined in on the action across both of OfflineTV’s servers.

Since Abe ‘Baboabe’ Chung’s decision to split the original OfflineTV server into two, both PvP and RP players have had dedicated servers to enjoy. With ‘The Badlands’ PvP server descending into constant raids and killing, players on ‘The Divide’ RP server have been finding other ways to battle each other without the use of weapons.

One such encounter involved huge online personality LilyPichu taking on fellow Twitch streamer Kristoferyee in a rap battle in front of a crowd of onlookers.

The OfflineTV RP server is called ‘The Divide’.

LilyPichu vs Kristoferyee in savage rap battle

It’s not every day you get to see two Twitch personalities take part in a heated rap battle on a custom-made stage. Well, that’s exactly the kind of content you should expect while watching OfflineTV’s RP server.

LilyPichu took on Kristoferyee at the rap dome on January 14 in front of the likes of Corpse, JackSepticEye, and Ludwig.

Both participants had a set of great bars and lines throughout, with Lily taking the more savage approach: “It’s hard to think of roasts, I don’t really have much planned, when Kristofer himself as a person is so bland.”

Despite Kristofer’s slow start, he came back strong with a hard-hitting set of bars later on in the battle: “Look I don’t mean to be a snitch, but word on the server is that you’re an evil b***h, I’m loyal to H12, you only commit treason, what kind of person hates cats for no reason.”

It looked like Lily was on the ropes at that point, but she refused to go down without a fight and arguably won the battle with her final verse: “My dog has more charisma, more talent, and he’s cute, not to mention on Twitter and Instagram he has more followers to boot.”

Finishing with a jab about clout and followers was just enough to secure Lily the victory over Kristofer. It’s fair to say she definitely took the more ruthless approach and it certainly paid off in the end.

Fingers crossed this isn’t the last rap battle we’ll see on the OfflineTV Rust server, it’d be great to get Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel in the rap dome to see how he’d perform.

Valorant players demand Ascent rooftop fix after Raze “super boost” breaks the game

Published: 15/Jan/2021 18:58

by Michael Gwilliam
raze

A new Raze “super boost” taking the Valorant community by storm has resulted in players pleading with Riot Games to fix the rooftops on the Ascent map.

Boosting is a controversial, yet intriguing part of most tactical shooters and Valorant is no exception, with players using character models or tricks with abilities to reach new heights.

However, one such boost may be too game-breaking for its own good, leading players to call for Riot to remove it from the game.

The so-called “very illegal” boost was posted to the Valorant subreddit by user Nikkyy and shows how Raze can access positions that make her the most lethal threat in the game.

‘Very illegal’ Raze boost on Ascent from VALORANT

Basically, by performing a satchel boost with her Blast Packs in combination with her Showstopper Ultimate, Raze can travel insane distances. And while it can take a lot of practice to get this right, the end result can be devastating for enemies.

After performing a satchel boost to get on top of a wall on Ascent, players can perform the super rocket boost with the Showstopper to essentially reach the skybox and fire down onto unsuspecting players.

As you can see in the clip, the entire enemy team was like fish in a barrel and fell one-by-one to the Raze player who had a great line of sight from so high up. In the end, the player only died because they started tunnel-visioning on another Agent.

Even the player’s own teammates were shocked at the clip, as they can be heard saying “what the f**k Raze?”

In the comments, users started calling on Riot to fix the map. “These boosts on Ascent rooftops need to be fixed asap,” one remarked.

“This is very illegal. Tremendously illegal. There hasn’t been a more illegal boost,” another added, seemingly mimicking the talking habits of a former Celebrity Apprentice host.

Hopefully, with how much attention the post has received, the devs investigate the issue and prevent the boost from being an issue before it starts affecting more ranked matches.