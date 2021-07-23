DisguisedToast explains biggest issue with OfflineTV-style Rust servers

OfflineTV star Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang believes Rust server streams have a big issue because you can’t actually play the game the way it’s meant to be played.

At the end of 2020, a whole host of Twitch’s biggest names dove into OfflineTV’s custom Rust server for some PVP and RP action. It was an immediate hit with viewers and players alike, but went away after a few weeks.

Following some changes, the server made its return at the start of July, but it appeared to be short-lived as streamers quickly found something else to play following complaints about mixing Rust pros and general content creators.

Advertisement

While he was a massive part of the server’s first few iterations, Toast wasn’t a big fan of the new changes and suggested that streamer-specific servers are tough to maintain with a game like Rust where you’re walking on eggshells a bit and not playing the game to its full potential.

Toast went live for one of his rare Twitch streams on July 22, talking about a range of different topics, including why both the OfflineTV Rust and Minecraft servers have been a bit of an afterthought despite all the hype.

“See, Rust is fun when you’re an asshole, but it’s definitely not fun for the other guy,” Toast said. “I think that’s one of the downsides of a streamer server, is that you can’t really be an asshole because its other content creators that you’re probably going to meet one day.”

Advertisement

Toast added that while some streamers may attempt to make their devilish ways come off as “funny” you just end up “feeling bad” for acting that way.

Timestamp of 1:49:00

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As for whether or not he’ll return to the OfflineTV Rust server, Toast says that’s a few months away from happening – and that’s only if people remind him to play. “I think I’ll try and do Rust in three to four months, and remind me,” he told his viewers.

The OfflineTV star claimed he had an idea to fix things for the server, but it’s ultimately an experiment that takes some fine-tuning to figure out. So, we’ll have to wait and see.