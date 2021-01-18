Logo
Dafran stunned after winning scrap lottery on OfflineTV’s Rust server

Published: 18/Jan/2021 13:27

by Alex Garton
Dafran Rust lottery
Twitch: dafran/Facepunch Studios

Twitch streamer Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca may have some of the best luck on OfflineTV’s Rust server. Managing to call and win a 20,000 scrap spin at the Bandit Camp wheel, it’s fair to say he left with plenty of profit.

Collecting scrap in Rust can be a tedious and time-consuming process. So, it’s easy to see why so many players opt to gamble their scrap on the Bandit Camp wheel in an attempt to make a profit.

Oftentimes, this simply results in players losing all of their scrap and leaving empty-handed. However, if luck is on your side, you may just hit the jackpot and leave with a huge profit.

That’s exactly what happened to dafran when he decided to visit the wheel on OfflineTV’s Rust server.

Rust Bandit Camp Wheel
Facepunch Studios
Rust has become one of the most-watched games on Twitch since OfflineTV’s server launched.

Dafran hits the jackpot on Rust gambling wheel

During his January 17 stream, dafran realized that he was low on scrap, and decided to head to the Bandit Camp gambling wheel. Although a risky decision, he was convinced that he’d win big and leave with a lot of profit.

After 40 minutes of spinning, dafran’s luck finally paid off with the wheel landing on 10, giving him a profit of 10,000 scrap. It’s fair to say he was pretty happy with the win, but his incredible luck wasn’t about to end there.

Despite just getting the win, dafran wasn’t satisfied with the profit and opted to continue gambling. Just two bets after his big win, he predicted that the next spin would land on the 20: “we’re going to win trust me, trust me, trust me, we’re going to walk away with 20,000.”

To everyone’s surprise, including himself, the wheel actually landed on 20. The whole Twitch chat erupted in messages and dafran gave his stream an incredible reaction to the win.
There’s no doubt dafran has taken the crown from Itztimmy as the luckiest player on the OfflineTV Rust servers. It’s incredible that he managed to pull off both big wins so close to each other.
Leaving the Bandit Camp with nearly 31,000 scrap profit wasn’t a bad day’s work from dafran. We’ll have to keep an eye on his streams to see if his luck holds up the next time he visits the wheel.
Pokemon Go January 19 Spotlight Hour: Shroomish, 2x bonus, more

Published: 18/Jan/2021 12:47

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour Shroomish
Niantic

Pokemon Go is celebrating its third Spotlight Hour for January 2021 by focusing on Gen 3 species Shroomish. The event will feature plenty of the ‘mon to catch, as well as bonus XP.

For January’s third Spotlight Hour, Niantic are looking back at the Hoenn region’s Shroomish. It was first introduced in Gameboy Advance titles Ruby and Sapphire, which marked the franchise’s third generation.

The one-hour Spotlight event will give players a chance to stock up on candy for the mushroom-inspired ‘mon, which is useful as collecting a total of 50 candies will allow them to evolve their Shroomish into a Breloom.

Here’s everything you need to know about the limited-time Spotlight Hour that takes place on January 19.

Shroomish in Pokemon
The Pokemon Company
Shroomish gets the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour on January 19.

Pokemon Go Shroomish Spotlight Hour start time

Each Tuesday, the mobile title honors a single ‘mon for an hour. During those 60 minutes, fans will see a major boost in spawn rates which will allow them to stock up on Candy, as well as getting a chance to score a Shiny variant.

Gen III’s Shroomish is getting a Spotlight Hour on January 19. The limited-time event officially kicks off 6PM and ends at 7PM. It should be noted that it is based on each player’s local time, so make sure to show up based on your own clock.

It’s good to be prepared for these Spotlight Hours, as 60 minutes isn’t much time at all and you don’t want to waste it by visiting PokeStops. Stock up on Pokeballs and berries beforehand, and you’ll be good to go.

Using a lure is also a good idea if you have one spare as it will increase the amount of Pokemon you encounter in the wild for half an hour.

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour bonus

The Shroomish Spotlight Hour coincides with this month’s Mystery Bonus. On January 19, players can get double catch Candy during the celebration.

Players looking to evolve their Shroomish into a Breloom should take advantage of this, as they will earn double the Candy when they catch Shroomish, allowing them to evolve their favorite creature in less time.

Pokemon Go Mystery Bonus Hour screen.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
In 2021 Mystery Bonus Hour will run alongside Spotlight celebrations.

Unfortunately, Shroomish isn’t currently available as a Shiny variant in Pokemon Go, but we’re hoping that will change soon.

Just like previous years, each month will have a total of four Spotlight Hours that will run every Tuesday. Next up will be the elephant-inspired Phanpy on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

January is jam-packed with events in Pokemon Go. Shroomish’s Spotlight Hour launches on the same day as the Hoenn celebration event, which highlights Gen 3 Pokemon including Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip.