Dafran stunned after winning scrap lottery on OfflineTV’s Rust server

Twitch streamer Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca may have some of the best luck on OfflineTV’s Rust server. Managing to call and win a 20,000 scrap spin at the Bandit Camp wheel, it’s fair to say he left with plenty of profit.

Collecting scrap in Rust can be a tedious and time-consuming process. So, it’s easy to see why so many players opt to gamble their scrap on the Bandit Camp wheel in an attempt to make a profit.

Oftentimes, this simply results in players losing all of their scrap and leaving empty-handed. However, if luck is on your side, you may just hit the jackpot and leave with a huge profit.

That’s exactly what happened to dafran when he decided to visit the wheel on OfflineTV’s Rust server.

Dafran hits the jackpot on Rust gambling wheel

During his January 17 stream, dafran realized that he was low on scrap, and decided to head to the Bandit Camp gambling wheel. Although a risky decision, he was convinced that he’d win big and leave with a lot of profit.

After 40 minutes of spinning, dafran’s luck finally paid off with the wheel landing on 10, giving him a profit of 10,000 scrap. It’s fair to say he was pretty happy with the win, but his incredible luck wasn’t about to end there.

Despite just getting the win, dafran wasn’t satisfied with the profit and opted to continue gambling. Just two bets after his big win, he predicted that the next spin would land on the 20: “we’re going to win trust me, trust me, trust me, we’re going to walk away with 20,000.”

To everyone’s surprise, including himself, the wheel actually landed on 20. The whole Twitch chat erupted in messages and dafran gave his stream an incredible reaction to the win.

There’s no doubt dafran has taken the crown from Itztimmy as the luckiest player on the OfflineTV Rust servers. It’s incredible that he managed to pull off both big wins so close to each other.

Leaving the Bandit Camp with nearly 31,000 scrap profit wasn’t a bad day’s work from dafran. We’ll have to keep an eye on his streams to see if his luck holds up the next time he visits the wheel.