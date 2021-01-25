 Dafran creates $1000 Rust challenge on OfflineTV server - Dexerto
Dafran creates $1000 Rust challenge on OfflineTV server

Published: 25/Jan/2021 2:43

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Dafran OfflineTV Rust Puzzle
Facepunch / Instagram: Dafran

Dafran created what he described as “the ultimate puzzle” on the OfflineTV Rust server, and it’s proven to be difficult, so he’s promised the first person to finish all three phases would receive $1000.

Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca has produced some quality content on the OfflineTV Rust server. He’s done everything from wipe out campers to win a helicopter flight and even won 20,000 scraps.

It’s no surprise since he’s one of the most skilled shooters on the server. However, Dafran has taken a leaf out of his new book as a peaceful farmer. Instead of always gunning down foes and raging, he’s spent a lot of time building things, too.

He recently teamed up with another streamer to build what he’s described as “the ultimate puzzle.” It consists of three puzzles or phases that need to be finished in succession. It doesn’t look like much from the outside. However, it’s proven to be quite a challenge. Nobody has finished it yet.

Unfortunately, a mountain of bodies piled up at the base, and the spirits of those trying to complete it are at an all-time low. So, Dafran decided to team up with the puzzle’s co-creator and give people an extra incentive.

Twitch streamer Dafran is now a farmer
Instagram/okotopen.dk
Dafran shocked the world when he stopped streaming to become a farmer, but it’s good to have him back.

“You have to complete all three puzzles,” he said. “Watch this. Watch this. Yeah, there’s a competition. We’ve created the ultimate puzzle. UAE44 will donate $1000 if you finish all three puzzles.”

“This jump puzzle is only the first puzzle, and no one has completed it yet,” he added proudly. “Look at all the dead bodies! No one has completed it yet. NoraTheExplorer is the first one, and she went up there and jumped up there on those.”

He was referring to a large wooden structure attached to the top of the building. It sounds like she made it all the way up, which is impressive. But unfortunately, she didn’t make it any further.

Now that there’s a financial incentive in the mix, it’s only a matter of time before someone finishes the puzzle challenge.

It will be interesting to see who manages to finish it, and how they manage to do it. It’d take a combination of determination, grit, and slick movement.

However, to weed out cheaters and hackers, those attempting it will need to stream their efforts and prove they finished it fair and square.

