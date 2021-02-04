Logo
Rust

New multi-island Rust map revealed for OfflineTV server Season 3

Published: 4/Feb/2021 13:13

by Alex Garton
Rust word and logo
Facepunch Studios

Share

Abe ‘Baboabe’ Chung, creator and founder of the OfflineTV Rust servers, has revealed the new Season 3 map coming with the reset.

Despite Rust releasing all the way back in 2013, it’s only been in the last two months that the game has reached the peak of popularity. This influx of new players and interest in the game has come off the back of OfflineTV’s dedicated Rust servers.

Nearly all of the biggest streamers on Twitch have played on the servers including shroud, Pokimane, CORPSE, and Ludwig. Now, OfflineTV’s roleplaying server ‘The Divide’ is approaching its third reset, and with it comes a brand new map for streamers to explore.

Facepunch Studios
OfflineTV’s Rust servers are invite-only, so not everyone can play on them.

New map revealed for OfflineTV Season 3

We’re finally approaching the release of OfflineTV’s Rust server Season 3 and Baboabe has revealed the new map that streamers will be playing on.

It’s fair to say some major changes have been made to ‘The Divide’ server to freshen up the gameplay. For starters, the map is now split up into four different islands which are interconnected by sand dunes and long bridges. On top of this, only the bottom right section of the map is classed as a safe zone, so the PVP area on this map has been increased significantly.

There’s no doubt that the inclusion of bridges between the islands will lead to some hilarious standoff moments between roleplayers. Baboabe’s image of the map on Twitter shows where the bridges will connect the islands:

Despite concerns that OfflineTV’s Season 3 Rust server will struggle to compete with No Pixel 3.0, it’s likely that Twitch personalities looking to stream roleplay content will end up playing both Rust and GTA V.

It’s obvious Baboabe has put in a lot of effort with the new map design to make Season 3 the best server experience yet. Let’s hope the server will continue to remain popular with big streamers and Rust can make it to the top of Twitch once again.

OfflineTV’s Season 3 server update is set to go live on February 4, at 2 PM PST.

GTA

GTA Casino Inside Track horse racing tips and tricks

Published: 4/Feb/2021 13:21 Updated: 4/Feb/2021 13:22

by David Purcell
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA 5 GTA Online

The GTA Online Inside Track game in the Diamond Casino offers players the chance to win big just for predicting the winning horse, and make no mistake, there’s a knack to this as well as luck.

First things first, you’re going to need to grab some Casino chips from the cashier. Once you have done that, head over to the Inside Track station – located near the slot machines – and take a seat at one of the betting pods.

From there, you will see that there are two options available to play, either the online Main Event race or single-player Single Event races.

GTA Casino Inside Track’s single-player races are a winner

You will notice that there’s a timer for the online races as they start up every five minutes, but single-player races can be played at any time you like and we’ve found a top tip that appears to be working.

You’re given the option to refresh the single-player horse list by exiting the screen and going back into it, which is going to be a useful tool. Refresh the menu a few times until you find a race where the odds for horse number one is evens and the second horse is at least 5/1.

From there, place a maximum bet on the top horse and more often than not, you can double your money with this easy trick – sourced from Reddit user buckaroono. 

Xbox One screengrab
Main Event or Single Event? Let’s take a look.

Spotting GTA Inside Track patterns

It’s not always about spotting the right odds for horses, though, as some players have noticed trends and patterns in the race lists within Single Events too.

According to Trollingtheherd, who shared their method to Reddit in July following the opening of the casino, if Hennagin’s Steed is in the second position on the list against a horse with the same odds above it, it’s very likely to be the winner.

You can keep backing out of the menu to find this, but sometimes the game may make you wait a minute or two after repeatedly exiting the game.

When the horse with the lowest odds is not priced at evens, though, the chances of horse three or four winning also increases.

Rockstar Games
Knowing how the odds stack in your favor, or against you, is key.

Miracles don’t happen at GTA’s Casino

This third trick is more of a rule of thumb than anything, but will certainly prevent you from throwing away thousands of your GTA cash to no avail.

While it might be tempting to gamble a lot of money on the horses with the highest odds, with one eye on high returns, as this is virtual horse racing, not real horse racing which has a lot of unpredictable twists and turns, it’s worth noting that more often than not these runners will get beat.

Rockstar Games
Don’t go betting 10,000 chips on Sir Scrambled every race, even if the odds are great.

Old Ill Will, Ol Skag or Sir Scrambled might win eventually, but you will lose so many chips waiting around for the miracle to happen that it probably won’t be worth the hassle.

So, there you have it. Our top tips for the GTA Online casino game Inside Track. We’ll continue to update this article with even more top tips, patterns and trends when they’re discovered. Until then, go and rake in the millions!

For more GTA Online guides and tips, check out our list below:

Make money fast guide | Diamond Casino guide | Inside Track horse betting tips | How to get more Casino chips | Fastest cars in GTA 5 | GTA Online weekly update patch notes | GTA 6 leaks | Action figure locations | Treasure Chest locations on Cayo Perico | How to use emotes in GTA Online