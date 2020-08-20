Rogue Company map tier list: Skyfell, Canals, Vice, more

Rogue Company is a game defined by the various maps it offers to players, each one has it’s own little quirks and things that make it unique, but which ones are actually the best to play on? Read on and find out.

There are currently eight maps available in the current version of Rogue Company, with Vice being added in the game’s August 17 patch.

As soon as you get a few games under your belt, it becomes very apparent that all of the maps are, sadly, not created equally. Some cater to Rogue Company's unique gameplay, while others fall short to varying degrees on how well they work with the characters, gunplay, and more.

We'll be taking a look at all of the currently available maps and ranking them from best to worst below, so let's get right into it and see how the different stages all stack up against one another.

A-Tier - High Castle, Windward, Skyfell

The cream of the crop for Rogue Company maps has to be the trio of High Castle, Skyfell, and Windward. All three of these make for the ideal matchup between opposing teams, for the following reasons.

You have areas that feature both long and short sightlines for a variety of engagements. This means Phantom can actually be useful on these maps as opposed to the lower tiers, where she can have a tough time standing out and making plays with her long-range weapons.

Read More: Dr Disrespect unveils his finished Rogue Company map

There's also a good amount of space between each team when you drop-in, so things don't just turn into an instant firefight, and players can choose where they want to engage more easily.

Finally, all three of these locations give us a lot of room for rotations, with multiple paths between lanes and plenty of flanking opportunities.

B-Tier - Vice, Favelas

Moving on to the B Tier, Vice and Favelas can definitely be enjoyable as well, but they don't quite make the cut to break into the top level.

While both feature some areas with longer sightlines, they don't have near as many as the first three maps. Though, a decent Phantom can definitely still bring the pain, so do be careful.

One of the biggest issues with Vice, and one that developers at Hi-Rez have said they're working to fix, is how quickly engagements happen after you start. Once that's fixed, maybe the neon-drenched map could be bumped up, but we'll just have to wait and see.

C-Tier - Icarus, Factory

For the third Tier, we come to Icarus and Factory, two maps that just feel awkward to play on at the best of times.

If we look at Icarus for example, the defense seems to have a huge advantage based on how long it can take to get to either bomb site, and how narrow the access routes are to each. Defenders can basically post up on either side route, and turn it into a deathtrap for attackers.

Both maps are lacking on long-range engagement opportunities, with most fights devolving into close-quarters combat almost immediately. You can peek on Factory, but this will most likely result in you being knocked and begging Saint for his revive.

D-Tier - Canals

Finally, we come to the very bottom of the barrel, the lowest rung on the Rogue Company map food chain: Canals. We will say that Canals has a good amount of time before teams engage, but it all goes crashing downhill from there.

First off, the whole map, save for one or two areas on the attacking spawn side, is completely enclosed and very close-quarters. You can certainly run Phantom, just don't pick her sniper unless you want your entire team to start flaming you.

There are only a few set routes for rotations as well, and they're extremely obvious, making it easier for the enemy team to cut you off and wait for you to come to them, putting you at an immediate disadvantage.

Like we mentioned, Hi-Rez is already making changes to Vice, so we would suggest they also take a good, hard look at Canals as well. That, or just delete it from the game entirely.

What do you think about our map ratings? Do they line up with your list of preferred Rogue Company levels? Let us know by dropping a line on Twitter @RogueCoUpdates.